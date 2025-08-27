U.S. Army Taps LiquidPiston to Build Ultra-Compact Mobile Command Post Auxiliary Power Unit

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, Inc. , a leading innovator in compact, efficient, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems, has begun developing an ultra-compact auxiliary power unit (APU) for mobile command posts under a U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR|STTR) contract.

With a potential total value of $15 million or more, the SBIR CATALYST award advances the Army’s Mobile And Survivable Command Post (MASCP) initiative, which aims to integrate a mobile power solution for future Command Post Modernization efforts. MASCP targets vulnerabilities in current command posts, which face rising electric power demands, often rely on separate trucks or trailers to transport heavy electric power generators and require greater mobility and distribution to support warfighter operations and reduce exposure to hostile threats.

LiquidPiston’s proposed solution features a vehicle-mounted, ultra-compact 10-kilowatt (kW) APU based on its 10 kW portable electric generator platform, powered by its basketball-sized, 25-horsepower, heavy-fueled XTS-210 X-Engine™.

Launched in 2022, the SBIR CATALYST Program brings together the U.S. Army, integrators, and small businesses to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced technologies. The program uses a gated, milestone-driven approach to funding and awards up to $1 million over six to 12 months to Phase II and Direct to Phase II recipients who present clear, actionable transition plans.

Recipients who successfully complete base performance may qualify for a SBIR CATALYST Phase II Enhancement award, structured through a 2:1:1 matching fund model across 12 to 24 months. The structure enables up to $3.5 million in matched contributions from both a government transition partner and an integrator, unlocking up to $7 million in matching SBIR funds and totaling $15 million or more in potential award funding.

“U.S. small businesses like LiquidPiston use Army Innovation Programs—including xTech, SBIRSTTR, and SBIR CATALYST—to develop critical solutions that address the Department of Defense’s operational needs,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Director of Army Innovation Programs. “These programs deliver resources and funding that help small businesses fast-track transformative, commercially viable technologies to support current and future Army missions.”

The Army recently featured LiquidPiston in its U.S. Army SBIR|STTR Spotlight .

The SBIR CATALYST award builds on several Department of Defense contracts awarded to LiquidPiston, including:

“We’re very proud and excited to be able to continue to mature our X-Engine and power systems platforms in support of the U.S. DoD’s initiatives to provide operational energy to our warfighters who need to be constantly on the move in contested logistics environments,” said Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and chief executive officer of LiquidPiston. “Our innovation and product development efforts are focused on enabling smaller, lighter portable and vehicle-mounted power systems which operate efficiently on military-grade and other fuels.”

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc , based in Bloomfield, Conn., is a leading developer of compact internal combustion engines and hybrid power solutions that scale efficiently and operate on fossil or renewable fuels. The company’s patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ and novel engine architecture support next-generation fuel-energy conversion for hybrid power systems used in unmanned aerial systems, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

About U.S. Army SBIR|STTR Program

The U.S. Army SBIR|STTR Program funds small businesses developing dual-use technologies with military and commercial potential, while offering support from Army experts to align innovations with operational needs. Managed by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology , the program accelerates innovation, strengthens Army readiness, and fuels economic growth across defense and commercial markets.

