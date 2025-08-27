Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City, Thursday, September 4, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

7:30 AM
Welcome & Introduction12:15Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO)
 Gabelli Funds Team

 Peter Gundermann – CEO
Nancy Hedges – CFO

7:45
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR)12:45Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO)
 Brandon Robinson – CEO

 Guilio Ranzo – CEO

8:00
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)1:15Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
 David Rosenberg – CFO

 Matthew Malone – CEO
Christopher Thome – CFO

8:30
Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)1:45Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM)
 Pat Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO

 Anika Marker – IR
Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR

9:00
HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)2:15Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
 Victor Mendelson – CEO

 Lynn Bamford – CEO
Chris Farkas – CFO

9:30
Crane Company (NYSE: CR)2:45Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
 Alex Alcala – COO
Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero

 Jonathan Baliff – CFO

10:00
Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)3:15DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO)
 Dr. Kobi Kagan – COO

 Oleg Vornik – CEO

10:30
StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO)3:45AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO)
 Dan Satterfield – CEO
Alex Trapp – CSO

 Mariya Pylypiv – CFO

11:00
Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)4:15TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT)
 Gunnar Kleveland – CEO

 Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO

11:30
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)4:45AstraNav, Inc. (Private)
 Steve Oswald – CEO

 Anton Toutov – CEO

12:00 PM
Lunch5:00Apex Aerospace (Private)
   Dilip Sanklecha – CEO

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 7:30 am

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : skeating@gabelli.com

Research Team

Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5083
E: tbancroft@gabelli.com

Michael Burgio
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: mburgio@gabelli.com

Daniel Gleim
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: dgleim@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


