Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City, Thursday, September 4, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

7:30 AM

Welcome & Introduction 12:15 Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Gabelli Funds Team



Peter Gundermann – CEO

Nancy Hedges – CFO



7:45

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR) 12:45 Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO) Brandon Robinson – CEO



Guilio Ranzo – CEO



8:00

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) 1:15 Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) David Rosenberg – CFO



Matthew Malone – CEO

Christopher Thome – CFO



8:30

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) 1:45 Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM) Pat Roche – CEO

Jennifer Walter – CFO



Anika Marker – IR

Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR



9:00

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) 2:15 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Victor Mendelson – CEO



Lynn Bamford – CEO

Chris Farkas – CFO



9:30

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) 2:45 Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Alex Alcala – COO

Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero



Jonathan Baliff – CFO



10:00

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) 3:15 DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO) Dr. Kobi Kagan – COO



Oleg Vornik – CEO



10:30

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO) 3:45 AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) Dan Satterfield – CEO

Alex Trapp – CSO



Mariya Pylypiv – CFO



11:00

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) 4:15 TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) Gunnar Kleveland – CEO



Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO



11:30

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) 4:45 AstraNav, Inc. (Private) Steve Oswald – CEO



Anton Toutov – CEO



12:00 PM

Lunch 5:00 Apex Aerospace (Private) Dilip Sanklecha – CEO





The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 7:30 am

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca

Client Relations

P: 914-921-5101

E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating

Marketing Associate

P: 914-921-5107

E : skeating@gabelli.com

Research Team

Tony Bancroft

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-5083

E: tbancroft@gabelli.com

Michael Burgio

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7797

E: mburgio@gabelli.com

Daniel Gleim

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7797

E: dgleim@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

