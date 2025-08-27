Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City, Thursday, September 4, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.
Agenda
|7:30 AM
|Welcome & Introduction
|12:15
|Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO)
|Gabelli Funds Team
|Peter Gundermann – CEO
Nancy Hedges – CFO
|7:45
|New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR)
|12:45
|Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO)
|Brandon Robinson – CEO
|Guilio Ranzo – CEO
|8:00
|Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
|1:15
|Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
|David Rosenberg – CFO
|Matthew Malone – CEO
Christopher Thome – CFO
|8:30
|Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
|1:45
|Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM)
|Pat Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
|Anika Marker – IR
Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR
|9:00
|HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
|2:15
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
|Victor Mendelson – CEO
|Lynn Bamford – CEO
Chris Farkas – CFO
|9:30
|Crane Company (NYSE: CR)
|2:45
|Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
|Alex Alcala – COO
Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero
|Jonathan Baliff – CFO
|10:00
|Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
|3:15
|DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO)
|Dr. Kobi Kagan – COO
|Oleg Vornik – CEO
|10:30
|StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO)
|3:45
|AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO)
|Dan Satterfield – CEO
Alex Trapp – CSO
|Mariya Pylypiv – CFO
|11:00
|Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)
|4:15
|TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT)
|Gunnar Kleveland – CEO
|Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO
|11:30
|Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)
|4:45
|AstraNav, Inc. (Private)
|Steve Oswald – CEO
|Anton Toutov – CEO
|12:00 PM
|Lunch
|5:00
|Apex Aerospace (Private)
|Dilip Sanklecha – CEO
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 7:30 am
Registration link: CLICK HERE
