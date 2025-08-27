Houston American Energy Corp. to Break Ground at Cedar Port in Q4 with Corvus Construction

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) and Abundia Global Impact Group (AGIG) today announced the appointment of Corvus Construction Company, Inc. (Corvus) as its design and construction partner for the infrastructure development underpinning AGIG’s Plastics Recycling Facility and the construction of the Abundia Innovation Center on the site acquired this July at the Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, TX.

HUSA plans to construct the Abundia Innovation Center and its first plastics recycling plant at Cedar Port. The Center will serve as a transformative platform for commercial and technical validation of new technology solutions in the renewable energy sector, while the recycling facility will convert plastic waste into renewable fuels and chemical products. Under a Design-Build Agreement, Corvus will deliver a state-of-the-art research and development facility alongside an energy-efficient office and innovation hub, incorporating the latest technology and sustainable building practices. This first phase will create the foundation for HUSA’s long-term vision to be a leader in the low-carbon fuels sector by driving collaborative innovation.

Paul McBurney, Project Development and Construction Director for HUSA, said:

“Corvus Construction has been selected due to their outstanding reputation, uncompromising commitment to quality, and proven track record of delivering complex projects on time and to the highest standards. Over the course of our engagement, we have found Corvus to be straightforward and collaborative, building a level of trust that makes them the right partner for this critical first phase. Their approach and values align perfectly with HUSA’s vision for innovation and sustainability.”

Will Thornton, President of Corvus Construction, said:

“As HUSA’s design-build partner, Corvus is proud to help bring their vision for energy innovation to Houston’s industrial community. Together, with Powers Brown Architecture, we are prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainable practices in every phase of development—while upholding the high construction standards that define Corvus.”

About Corvus Construction Company, Inc.

Corvus Construction Company, Inc. is a family-owned general contractor that provides interior finish and ground-up construction services to the greater Houston area. Corvus’ Ground Up Division has extensive experience in institutional industrial projects for national developers and equity firms. They assist clients with due diligence budgets and feasibility analysis, with a reputation for delivery of high-quality buildings ahead of schedule and within budget. The operations team have decades of experience, coupled with a hands-on approach and long-standing relationships with the highest quality subcontractors.

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) is an independent energy company with a growing and diversified portfolio across both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, the Company is actively expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry. In July 2025, HUSA acquired Abundia Global Impact Group, a technology-driven platform specializing in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. This strategic acquisition reflects HUSA’s broader commitment to meeting global energy demands through a balanced mix of traditional and alternative energy solutions and positions the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the future growth of the Company in the low-carbon fuels and chemicals sector as well as plans for transportation of feedstock and drop-in fuels and chemical products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting the Company’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, the Company’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition on the Company’s business, including price competition, technological, regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, risks related to the Company’s ability to complete the development of the site at Cedar Port Industrial Park, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.