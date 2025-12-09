Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. Advances Its Plastics Recycling Facility with Alterra Energy’s Technology Platform

Abundia advances its licensing agreement by delivering site notification to Alterra Energy for the deployment of its plastics liquefactions technology at Abundia’s Cedar Port Renewable Energy Complex

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the “Company”), today announced that it has progressed in its licensing agreement with Alterra Energy (“Alterra”) towards the development of a technology and commercialization platform to convert discarded plastic into renewable fuels and chemical products. Following the critical step of solidifying the project’s infrastructure with the recent acquisition of the Baytown Site in Texas, its Cedar Port Innovation Center, Abundia has officially delivered site notification to Alterra to commence the technology design process.

Through extensive operations at Alterra’s commercial facility, the technology platform has demonstrated strong and consistent performance across a broad range of post-consumer plastic feedstocks. Alterra’s fully continuous, catalyst-free reactor and process design using standard industrial equipment has proven its robustness by delivering high liquid yields and stable product quality that meets the requirements of downstream processors. Historically, Alterra’s technology and process designs have successfully manufactured a commercial grade liquified product that aligns with Abundia’s business focus of turning waste into high-value renewable fuels and chemical products.

“We have made significant strides in the transformation of our business with a view to becoming one of the largest producers of sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies. Advancing our licensing agreement with Alterra is a critical next step for the Company,” stated Ed Gillespie, Abundia Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked diligently to get to this point, and we are excited to commence the process with Alterra in the buildout of Abundia’s first commercial plant. We have confidence that Alterra delivers an industry “best in class” platform, and we look forward to working with the Alterra team to bring this project to final development.”

“Abundia’s confidence in our renewables focused technology and its vision for advancing circular solutions is a major step forward in “Solving Plastic Pollution®,” said Fred Schmuck, Alterra Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to partner with Abundia as it pursues this pivotal project.”

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast’s energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. Words such as “plans,” “believes,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “predicts,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s operations and capabilities to provide the Company’s products and services in the future. The statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to there being no guarantee that the trading price of the Company’s common stock will be indicative of the Company’s value or that the Company’s common stock will become an attractive investment in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Alterra Energy

Alterra is the developer, operator, and licensor of its thermochemical liquefaction process technology that renews discarded plastic back into its original building blocks, thus minimizing reliance on new, fossil-derived materials for the manufacturing of new plastic products. Our Akron, OH plastics circularity facility is the only full-scale, continuous plant of its kind. Through the global deployment of our technology, we are Solving Plastic Pollution®. Read more: https://alterra360.com/.

