Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. Initiates Trading Under New Ticker Symbol “AGIG”

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc., (NYSE American: AGIG) (the “Company”) today announced that effective and commencing at market open today, December 8, 2025, it will now be traded under its new ticker symbol “AGIG” on the NYSE American exchange. Formerly operating under the name Houston American Energy Corp., the Company’s previously announced name and ticker change follows its acquisition of Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC. The Company also officially launched its new website https://abundiaimpact.com which includes new resources for investors.

“With the shift of our long-term vision and strategic direction to developing commercially scalable, next-generation low-carbon energy solutions, we now officially operate as Abundia Global Impact Group,” said Ed Gillespie, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Trading as AGIG marks an important next step in the Company’s business transition and disciplined approach to growth while we remain committed to creating long-term shareholder value."

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port will position AGIG at the center of the Gulf Coast's energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. Words such as “plans,” “believes,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “predicts,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s belief that its name change better reflects the Company’s focus on sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies. The statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to there being no guarantee that the trading price of the Company’s common stock will be indicative of the Company’s value or that the Company’s Common Stock will become an attractive investment in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

CORE IR

IR@abundiaglobalimpactgroup.com