Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Size Worth USD 13.06 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.55% | SNS Insider

The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market size was valued at USD 8.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.06 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period 2025-2032.

Driving next gen connectivity with embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in smartphones, automotive, and IoT devices.

The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market is projected to reach USD 13.06 billion by 2032, driven by growing demand for compact, cost-effective, and reliable storage in smartphones, automotive systems, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT devices. Over 70% of mid-range smartphones and more than 85% of modern automotive infotainment systems utilize eMMC as primary storage. Increasing vehicle intelligence, ADAS, telematics, and connected car technologies are boosting the need for high-density, durable embedded memory. Continuous improvements in memory density, data transfer speeds, and ease of integration across diverse industry verticals further accelerate adoption, making eMMC a preferred solution for next-generation embedded storage applications.

eMMC (Embedded Multi-Media Card) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.55% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Standard eMMC, High-Density eMMC and Ultra High-Speed eMMC)

• By Application (Smartphones and Tablets, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Industrial Devices)

• By Storage Capacity (2GB-4GB, 8GB-16GB, 32GB-64GB and 128GB-256GB)

• By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

In 2024, standard eMMC held a 41.3% revenue share due to its widespread use in budget smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and STBs, favored for cost-effectiveness and compatibility. Micron Technology continues to supply mainstream modules, reinforcing its dominance.

Ultra High-Speed eMMC is set to grow fastest at a 6.14% CAGR through 2032, driven by high-performance applications like gaming consoles and advanced infotainment systems, with NAND flash innovations from Samsung enhancing speed and reliability for next-generation devices.

By Application

In 2024, smartphones and tablets led the market with a 46.2% share, driven by mass production of mid-tier devices where eMMC provides cost-effective, low-power, and performance-matched storage, supported by optimized solutions from SK hynix and partnerships like MPS with major OEMs

The automotive segment is expected to grow fastest at a 6.89% CAGR through 2032, fueled by advanced infotainment, ADAS, and connected vehicle features, with Kioxia offering AEC-Q100-compliant, high-endurance eMMC for next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles.

By Storage Capacity

In 2024, the 8GB–16GB eMMC segment led with a 37.6% market share, widely used in smart wearables, low-end smartphones, and IoT devices for its cost-effectiveness, reliability, and durability, with solutions offered by Western Digital.

The 128GB–256GB segment is expected to grow fastest at a 6.93% CAGR through 2032, driven by AI-enabled devices, infotainment systems, and smart surveillance, with Kingston Technology providing high-density, fast, and reliable eMMC modules for next-generation electronics and industrial applications.

By End-User

In 2024, the Consumer Electronics segment led the eMMC market with a 39.8% share, driven by high-volume production of TVs, tablets, and devices with cameras, supported by ADATA Technology’s reliable and innovative eMMC solutions.

The automotive segment is projected to grow fastest at a 7.12% CAGR through 2032, fueled by embedded storage in electric and autonomous vehicles for navigation, telemetry, and UI, with Swissbit AG providing durable, automotive-grade eMMC for next-generation infotainment and vehicle systems.

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Growth Across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

North America leads the eMMC market with a 34.7% revenue share, driven by high penetration of consumer electronics, automotive systems, and embedded computing, supported by strong R&D and digitalization. Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest at a 6.47% CAGR, fueled by smartphone adoption, automotive production, low-cost manufacturing, and government support, with China leading demand. Europe sees steady growth from automotive electronics, industrial automation, and IoT adoption, led by Germany. The UAE dominates the Middle East & Africa market through smart city initiatives and digital infrastructure, while Brazil leads Latin America due to its consumer electronics and automotive sectors, driving eMMC adoption across regions.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2024, Kioxia And Phison Are Developing Next-Generation Ufs Storage For Smartphones, Tablets, Ar/Vr Headsets, Smart Tvs, And Automotive Applications, Offering Faster, Higher-Capacity Alternatives To Emmc. Phison’s Ufs 2.2, 3.1, And Upcoming 4.0 Controllers Deliver Up To 4,000 Mb/S Speeds, Improved Power Efficiency, And Broad Nand Compatibility For High-Performance Mobile And Embedded Devices.

Exclusive Sections of the Embedded Multimedia Card Market Report USPs

Market Penetration & Adoption Insights – highlights adoption rates by end-user industry, device type, and comparison with alternative memory solutions.

Performance Benchmarks – evaluates read/write speeds, endurance (P/E cycles), MTBF, and environmental tolerance across eMMC versions.

Cost & Pricing Analysis – examines ASP trends, capacity-wise pricing, and comparison with UFS and SSD solutions.

Deployment & Production Metrics – tracks annual shipments, production volumes, OEM integration rates, and manufacturing yield trends.

R&D & Patent Activity – details patents filed, key innovations, and R&D investment shares by leading players.

Application-Level Utilization – assesses usage in smartphones, automotive, IoT, consumer electronics, and industrial systems.

Growth Opportunities in IoT – monitors the increasing integration of eMMC in connected devices and emerging applications.

Competitive Landscape – analyzes key players’ market reach, product offerings, and recent technological advancements.

