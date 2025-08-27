Holley to Ignite 75,000+ Enthusiasts with High-Octane Fall Event Lineup in Bowling Green, KY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced exciting new activations for its fall flagship event lineup, kicking off with the 16th annual LS Fest East, the largest and most recognized LS-powered celebration in the country. Held at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, LS Fest East draws enthusiasts from across the U.S. and around the globe for a weekend of high-octane motorsports, immersive brand experiences and community celebration.

This year’s LS Fest East will feature two exciting additions that bring even more energy and variety to the lineup. Burnout Wars, an adrenaline-fueled showcase, brings together both professional and grassroots drivers in an entertaining burnout competition. With millions of engaged followers on social media, Burnout Wars influencers will create scroll-stopping content that helps expand Holley’s reach and visibility well beyond the live event. Ultra4 USA off-road racing, a premier off-road racing series recognized industry-wide, brings head-to-head truck competition on a professionally built dirt track, adding world-class motorsports prestige and attracting new fans and participants to LS Fest East.





Holley Performance Brands kicks off an action-packed fall with fan favorites and all-new events, starting September 5 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“LS Fest East embodies our mission of bringing performance, fun and excitement to automotive enthusiasts. The event celebrates the LS enthusiast community and provides a platform for customer feedback and product innovation,” said Matthew Stevenson, President & CEO, Holley Performance Brands. “This year’s lineup delivers unforgettable experiences that fuel passion for performance, both in person and online, to reach more fans than ever.”

A New Era of LS Integration and Innovation

An all-new Callaway Cars activation is set to debut at this year’s LS Fest East, marking the first major showcase of Holley Performance Brands’ strategic partnership with the iconic brand. Callaway’s legacy with LS-powered performance runs deep—from developing industry-defining Corvette packages to pioneering forced induction solutions that showcase the full potential of the LS platform. That same passion for innovation and power is what connects Callaway and Holley at the enthusiast level. This shared DNA will be showcased at LS Fest East with a dedicated area for Callaway Cars owners, further expanding the celebration of the LS engine and the community of enthusiasts that surrounds it.

Economic Impact and Enthusiast Engagement

September will be a major month for Bowling Green, as Holley hosts enthusiasts from near and far at its fall event lineup. These events draw tens of thousands of visitors to Bowling Green, filling all 400 acres of Beech Bend Raceway and generating millions of dollars for the local economy through hotel stays, dining and increased business activity.

But Holley’s reach goes far beyond Beech Bend. Through a strong focus on social media and influencer partnerships, the company is connecting with over 1 million additional enthusiasts online, expanding its brand presence and building deeper engagement with the next generation of automotive fans.





Holley Performance Brands is set to host over 70 influencers in Bowling Green over three Fall events.

“From LS Fest East to MoParty and Ford Festival, and through our vast social community, we’re building a platform that celebrates the full spectrum of performance vehicles,” said Bill Tichenor, Corporate Director of Marketing, Holley Performance Brands. “Whether it’s the unforgettable Burnout Wars, dyno pulls, drag racing, our new Callaway activation or any of our other exciting events, our goal is to create such a powerful experience for enthusiasts that LS Fest becomes a tradition—something they look forward to and return to year after year.”

For more information about Holley’s full lineup of flagship events in September, see the full list below:

LS Fest East : Beech Bend Raceway Park September 5-7, 2025

Beech Bend Raceway Park September 5-7, 2025 MoParty : Beech Bend Raceway Park September 12-14, 2025

: Beech Bend Raceway Park September 12-14, 2025 Ford Festival: Beech Bend Raceway Park September 26-27, 2025



About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Media Relations Contact(s):

Jordan Moore, jmoore@tinymightyco.com / Sydney Goggans, sgoggans@tinymightyco.com

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

Holley@soleburystrat.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f026f65c-8387-42d7-8772-e7f6385f6a60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25601dcd-8fbf-4f47-8546-561989090481