Holley Performance Brands Looks Ahead to 2026 with Key Advancements Across Safety, Racing and Brand Innovation at PRI Show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, announced its return to the PRI Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 11–13. The company will feature an extensive showcase of products, technologies and brand heritage from its Safety & Racing portfolio, including Simpson, Stilo, HANS and RaceQuip. This 2025 exhibit underscores a year of strategic evolution, strengthening brand identity, advancing product offerings and positioning the business for significant growth in 2026.

“Everything we’ve done in 2025 has been thoughtful, intentional and focused on elevating our Safety & Racing brands,” said Matthew Stevenson, President & CEO, Holley Performance Brands. “We’ve aligned teams, sharpened brand positioning and made investments that will translate into meaningful product innovation and broader category leadership as we move into 2026.”

Building Brands and Accelerating Performance to Engage Customers

Throughout 2025, the Safety & Racing team at Holley has been focused on building a strong foundation for long-term growth, including:

Strengthening brand identity through events like the inaugural Saddle Up™ Global Dealer Summit at Simpson’s New Braunfels, Texas headquarters earlier this year

Aligning and modernizing product portfolios across its iconic Safety & Racing brands

Launching a new line of helmets in alignment with the new Snell SA2025 safety standards









Holley Performance Brands returns to the PRI Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, from December 11-13.

Product Innovation Meets Racing Heritage

Holley Performance Brands will reinforce its global impact across professional and grassroots racing, with a range of new advancements alongside milestone pieces from its Safety & Racing archives that shaped motorsports safety. Highlights include:

Simpson, Stilo, HANS, and RaceQuip innovations across: New Snell SA2025-compliant helmet line RaceQuip’s new flagship helmet: NX25 Simpon’s new Bandit and Kingsnake models Racing seats Fire suits FIA Sublimated Race Suits NEW Karting Suits Harness systems Head-and-neck restraints

A special heritage display featuring the legendary fire suit worn by brand founder Bill Simpson in his famous Indianapolis demonstration back in 1986

A newly crafted book that captures the storied legacy and history of the Simpson brand from day one

Products from other brands in Holley’s leading portfolio, including SEMA award-winning Terminator X Bluetooth EFI Kits, MSD Ultra 7AL ignition, Holley Hi Ram intakes for small block Chevy/big block Chevy/Ford Coyote engines and small block Ford accessory drives.





“The PRI Show is one of our most impactful opportunities to showcase the latest advancements within our Safety & Racing portfolio,” said Brian Applegate, Vice President, Safety & Racing. “This year, we’re excited to bring together the past, present and future, celebrating the legacy of our iconic brands while introducing new products that reinforce our mission to bring performance, safety, fun and excitement to enthusiasts everywhere, especially on the track.”

Discover Holley Performance Brands at PRI 2025

Holley’s booths in Green Hall will be hosted by subject matter experts and brand teams who can connect attendees with recently launched products and share insight into exciting innovations coming in 2026.

Location details:

Holley Performance Brands – #1229

Stilo – #1225

Simpson, HANS and RaceQuip – #1313





For more Holley company news, click here.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (5) expand into new markets; (6) compete effectively in our market; (7) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (8) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (9) achieve expected returns on investments; and (10) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Media Relations Contact(s):

Jordan Moore, jmoore@tinymightyco.com / Sydney Goggans, sgoggans@tinymightyco.com

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

Holley@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd2a2aa4-fffe-4186-b373-43e0984d23a2