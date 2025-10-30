Holley Performance Brands Demonstrates Strong Momentum and Product Innovation at SEMA 2025

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced it will be showcasing the latest performance solutions from its iconic portfolio of industry-leading brands at SEMA 2025, the automotive aftermarket’s premier show, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Each of Holley’s consumer product verticals, Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import and Safety & Racing, will be represented through new product walkthroughs, showcase builds and on-site experts.

“Driving innovation and transformation is a journey, and our team is constantly evolving and expanding how and where we serve enthusiasts,” said Matthew Stevenson, President & CEO, Holley Performance Brands. “We are reaching more people as we continue our work to become the global leader in aftermarket automotive performance solutions. There is an incredible wealth of knowledge and passion within our team that fuels our daily momentum, and we’re excited to share more of our story at SEMA this year.”

Inside SEMA 2025

Holley Performance Brands will be located in Central Hall (#22463). The booth will feature unique builds, product demonstrations, direct engagement with influencers and access to subject matter experts, offering a 360-degree view of the brands and innovations that define today’s Holley.

Domestic Muscle – At the core of Holley’s legacy is the drive to tune and elevate performance vehicles. At SEMA 2025, attendees will experience the brand’s expanded EFI ecosystem, now bundled with the HyperSpark ignition system, offering a complete, enthusiast-ready solution. A 1995 fourth-gen Camaro build anchors the display, not just as a showpiece, but as a source of inspiration. It demonstrates how Holley’s full suite of products can empower enthusiasts to reimagine their own products with modern power, precision, and style.

For more than 50 years, Holley Performance Brands has been a proud part of the SEMA Show. This longstanding presence underscores the company's commitment to the automotive aftermarket and its passion for being deeply immersed in this industry through forward-thinking, culture-defining product innovation. Holley is looking forward to exhibiting once again, showcasing to customers, decision-makers and media alike that its rich history of performance, brands and products continues to shape the future of the aftermarket.



Pictured: Holley Performance Brands’ four consumer verticals — Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing

Looking Ahead: PRI 2025

Later this year, the company will have a significant presence at PRI 2025 in Indianapolis, IN, including Holley Performance Brands (Green Hall #1229), Stilo (Green Hall #1225), and Simpson, HANS and RaceQuip (Green Hall #1313).

