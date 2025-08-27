Holley Performance Brands Accelerates Debt Reduction and on Track to Reach Lowest Leverage in Over Three Years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced it has proactively reduced debt by an additional $15 million, bringing total debt repayment since September 2023 to $90 million. This highlights the continued impact of the Company’s successful transformation over the last two years, while also reflecting its ongoing commitment to strengthening the balance sheet, enhancing financial flexibility, and positioning for sustainable growth.

“This milestone reflects more than just deleveraging. It highlights the operational excellence and disciplined execution across our teams that have fueled strong free cash flow generation,” said Jesse Weaver, Chief Financial Officer of Holley Performance Brands. “With momentum in core business growth for two consecutive quarters, we are not only strengthening our balance sheet but also building confidence with investors that we can deliver sustained value. Importantly, we expect to achieve a leverage ratio at or below 4.0x by year-end, marking our lowest level in more than three years.”

The most recent paydown was executed through opportunistic repurchases of its first lien term loan facility at a discount, funded entirely with free cash flow. Holley estimates these cumulative since 2023 will drive up to $3.7 million in annualized net interest savings.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

