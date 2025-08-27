Graphene Manufacturing Group to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSX-V: GMG; OTCQX: GMGMF) (“GMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by OTC Markets Group, on Thursday, August 28th, 2025, at 4:30pm EST.

Chief Executive Officer Craig Nicol will provide an overview of GMG’s innovative graphene-based products and technologies, with a particular focus on how the Company is positioning itself at the forefront of the global clean energy transition. The presentation will highlight GMG’s advancements in:

Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery Development – a next-generation battery technology targeting faster charging, longer life, and improved sustainability.

– a next-generation battery technology targeting faster charging, longer life, and improved sustainability. Graphene Thermal Management Solutions – delivering high-performance energy efficiency for industrial and consumer applications.

– delivering high-performance energy efficiency for industrial and consumer applications. Sustainability and Clean Technology Roadmap – GMG’s strategy to support the demand for critical materials in clean energy and electrification.





The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference brings together leading companies and investors focused on the critical role of metals and advanced materials in the shift to renewable energy, electrification, and decarbonization.

Event Details:

Date: August 28th, 2025

August 28th, 2025 Time: 4:30pm Eastern Standard Time

4:30pm Eastern Standard Time Location: Virtual REGISTER HERE





Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are invited to attend the presentation and participate in the live Q&A session.

Craig Nicol, CEO of GMG, commented:

“We are excited to highlight how GMG’s proprietary graphene production and clean technology applications can help address the growing global demand for sustainable energy solutions. This conference is an excellent opportunity to connect with investors who share our vision for a cleaner, more efficient future.”

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company, which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in-house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low-cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications, including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium ion batteries.

GMG’s 4 critical business objectives are:

1. Produce Graphene and Improve/Scale Cell Production Processes

2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products

3. Develop Next-Generation Battery

4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

• Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

• Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041