Potomac Bank to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 26th

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potomac Bank (OTCPK:PTBS), based in Charles Town, West Virginia today announced that Alice Frazier, President and CEO; Shane Bell, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Raymond Goodrich, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 26th, 2026.

DATE: March 26th

TIME: 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 26th, 30th, and 31st. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Net income increased 31% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025

Return on assets 0.97%

Return on equity 11.46%

Loan balances grew 7% year over year

Deposit balances grew 8% year over year

Asset quality metrics improved with nonperforming assets decreasing to zero

Tangible book value per share increased 12% year-over-year to $19.88

Cash dividends on common stock increased 11% year-over-year to $0.51

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPK: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, Inc., which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker’s “Top 200 Community Banks” and “Best Banks to Work For”, the Journal-News “Best of the Best” award, and the LoudounNow “Loudoun’s Favorite” award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCPK marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.