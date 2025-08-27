CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) (“CoTec”) today announced that Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 28th, 2025

DATE: August 28th

TIME: 10:30am-11:00am ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings:

Monday Sept. 1, 2025: 9:00am-12:00pm ET; Tuesday Sept. 2, 2025: 10:00am-12:00pm ET; Wednesday Sept. 3: 10:00am-11:00am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

CoTec’s rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing JV, HyProMag USA LLC (“HyProMag USA”) commenced stockpiling of feedstock

During August 2025, the company announced conversion of all its convertible loans, and entered into $6.6 million in new convertible loan facilities

HyProMag USA entered into agreement with global electronics recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for feedstock supply and pre-processing site share in South Carolina and Nevada, on July 24, 2025

During July 2025, CoTec announced final closing of upsized LIFE offering and private placement for total raise of $13.5 million

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQB: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec’s mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

CoTec Holdings Corp.

Braam Jonker

Chief Financial Officer

+1-604-992-5600

braam.jonker@cotec.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com