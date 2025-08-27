Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agilon, Collective Mining, Fluor, and Inspire Medical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL), Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE:CNL), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

On August 4, 2025, Agilon Health, Inc. announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director, Steven Sell, had resigned from all positions. The Company also released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and withdrew its previously issued full-year 2025 earnings guidance. These disclosures came as a surprise to the market, and the Company’s share price fell by more than 27% in after-hours trading. The investigation focuses on whether Agilon failed to disclose information material to investors, specifically regarding the timing, circumstances, or implications of its leadership transition and guidance withdrawal, despite prior public statements, thereby potentially violating federal securities laws.

For more information on the Agilon investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGL

Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE:CNL)

On August 6, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report entitled “Collective Mining: How To Build A Billion Dollar Company By Illegally Drilling on Untitled Land.” Commenting on this report, Investing.com published an article which stated that Morpheus “alleges that Collective Mining is conducting exploration activities on untitled land without proper mining concessions from Colombian authorities, particularly at its flagship Apollo gold deposit.”

On this news, Collective Mining stock fell sharply in intraday trading on August 6, 2025.

For more information on the Collective Mining investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CNL

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

On August 1, 2025, Fluor reported quarterly earnings below expectations with revenue adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion missing street estimates of 55 cents per share on $4.51 billion revenue. The company pointed to difficulties in "three long-standing infrastructure projects and a shift in expected capital spending from some clients." As a result of the setbacks Fluor also slashed their full year guide, cutting earnings expectations to $1.95 - $2.15 per share, down from the higher and wider $2.25 to $2.75 previously guided.

Following this news, Fluor's stock price fell by $16.40 per share to open at $40.37 per share.

For more information on the Fluor investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FLR

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

On August 5, 2025, Inspire issued a press release announcing better-than-expected second quarter fiscal 2025 results, but surprisingly also slashed its full-year guidance from anticipated earnings of $2.20 - $2.30 on revenue of $940m - $955m down to earnings of $0.40 - $0.50 on revenue of $900m - $910m. This follows Inspire raising its earnings guidance only one quarter ago. Management blamed the guidance setback on slowdowns related to the recent rollout of Inspire V. The company disclosed that the commercial rollout "encountered certain headwinds" such as centers failing to complete training and onboarding criteria, customer delays, technical Medicare adoption delays, and continued higher demand for Inspire IV devices.

Following this news, Inspire's stock price fell by $46.44 per share to open at $83.51 per share.

For more information on the Inspire investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INSP

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com