Profusa Announces Commercial and Clinical Collaboration with Head of Angiography, Medical University of Graz, Austria

Led by Prof. Dr. Marianne Brodmann, PI of clinical studies for the Lumee™ Oxygen CE Mark, collaboration includes practice adoption and platform integration in cases and clinical study programs

BERKELEY, Calif, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces a commercial and clinical collaboration with Prof. Dr. Marianne Brodmann at the Medical University of Graz, Austria. Under the collaboration, Prof. Brodmann will adopt the Lumee oxygen platform technology in her practice of approximately 1,500 annual vascular procedures. In addition, as principal investigator (PI) of clinical studies that supported Lumee oxygen in its CE marking, Prof. Brodmann intends to integrate Profusa’s platform technology in cases and clinical study programs.

"Real-time oxygen perfusion data for patients suffering from critical limb ischemia is critical for the proper monitoring of patients during surgery and as they recover," said Prof. Brodmann. "As an experienced user of Profusa's technology through leading portions of Profusa's clinical studies, I am convinced that the Lumee Oxygen platform meets an important clinical need. I am excited to adopt the Lumee Oxygen system to improve patient outcomes and continue to explore ways for clinical communities to use Lumee Oxygen to improve patient care."

Prof. Dr. Marianne Brodmann is a board member of the European Union of Medical Specialists and a fellow at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). She served as the president of the Austrian Society of Angiology, a national delegate for the International Union of Angiology, and had been a member of various groups such as ESC Working Group on Aorta & Peripheral Vascular Diseases and Nucleus ÖGIA. She has been involved with more than 50 international trials, researching, among many topics, anticoagulation, thrombolysis, restenosis, and new technologies in the endovascular field. Prof. Brodmann has over 100 publications listed on PubMed Central.

"Our continued collaboration with Prof. Brodmann and the Medical University of Graz, Austria provides additional validation for our Lumee technology platform, and we are proud to add the practice to our commercial network,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “We also look forward to the integration of our platform technology into Prof. Brodmann’s cases and clinical studies in a drive for additional indications for use of our proprietary technology, expanding our market reach.”

About Profusa



Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release (this “Press Release”) may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance of Profusa or the combined company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” or “would” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may be beyond the control of Profusa and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks regarding the highly volatile nature of the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as the risk that the Company's stock price may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Profusa and its management are inherently uncertain. Profusa cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. There are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy/final prospectus relating to the business combination, which has been filed with the SEC, and described in other documents filed by Profusa from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Profusa cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate.

Contacts



Investor and Media Contacts

email: info@coreir.com

phone: 1 (212) 655-0924