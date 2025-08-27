Advent Technologies engages Fata Advisory to Support Business Development for Aerospace, Defense, and Commercial Markets

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in fuel cells and hydrogen technologies, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Fata Advisory, LLC to support the Company’s strategic outreach and business development with key U.S. government, commercial, and potential foreign customers in deploying Advent’s power generation products for the aerospace, defense, and commercial markets.

The firm’s founder and principal, Daniel Fata, has more than 30 years of experience working in the Department of Defense, Congress, as well as the U.S. and international aerospace and defense industries including Lockheed Martin. He is an expert on strategy and issues regarding U.S. national security, government relations, and defense contract procurement.

Gary Herman, Advent’s Chief Executive Officer stated: “we are pleased to have someone with Dan’s depth of experience and strong personal connections in the defense industry to assist us in broadening our outreach with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies as well as our continued expansion into the aerospace and defense industries.”

Daniel Fata added “I am excited to be helping Advent expand their customer base and to get their cutting-edge power generation technologies into the hands of those who need them today. Given the operational energy needs of the dismounted soldier, the firefighter, the border guard as well as those operating at great distances for sustained periods where independent power generation is essential, Advent’s family of products provide precisely the solutions needed to operate during long durations with a minimal logistical footprint.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani, Greece. With approximately 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible fuel option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

