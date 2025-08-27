PatentVest and Docana Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate IP Strategy and AI Innovation

Addison, TX, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, Inc., a leader in intellectual property strategy and prosecution, announces a strategic partnership with Docana, Inc., an emerging innovator in AI-powered enterprise knowledge extraction. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing scalable innovation through the integration of robust IP frameworks and cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

As part of the partnership, PatentVest will provide strategic legal and IP consulting services to support the growth and protection of Docana’s technology portfolio. In return, Docana will grant PatentVest access to its next-generation AI platform, designed to streamline document analysis, automate reasoning, and accelerate enterprise decision-making.

Unlocking Value Through Complementary Capabilities

“Partnering with PatentVest gives us access to deep expertise in intellectual property that’s essential as we scale. Their strategic insight will ensure that our innovations in enterprise AI are protected and positioned for long-term success.” — Docana, Inc.

With decades of experience supporting innovation-driven companies across emerging technology sectors, PatentVest will help Docana develop a layered and future-ready intellectual property strategy—including patent protection, trade secrets management, and competitive positioning.

At the same time, Docana’s AI platform will enhance PatentVest’s internal knowledge workflows, offering a real-world example of how artificial intelligence can transform the delivery of IP strategy services.

“Docana represents the next wave of enterprise AI, and we’re thrilled to support their journey with strategic IP guidance. This partnership also gives us a unique opportunity to shape how AI can elevate the way IP strategy is built and delivered.” — Javier Chamorro, COO, PatentVest

About PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm designed to help visionary companies become technology leaders. By combining a proprietary database with a proven diligence process and expert analysis, PatentVest delivers actionable insights that help clients navigate complex IP landscapes and stay ahead of the curve. This report is powered by PatentVest’s proprietary IP intelligence platform.

About Docana

Docana is a deep tech company leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence to automate enterprise document intelligence and unlock knowledge at scale. Its platform combines natural language processing and workflow automation to accelerate complex decision-making in data-intensive environments.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.