WMS Expands on 20-Year Partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS, the leading global provider of cruise wireless connectivity, announces the expansion of its long-time partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. This contract extension highlights WMS as the NCLH preferred partner for onboard cellular connectivity for guests and crew. NCLH was the first cruise operator to install a cellular network on an ocean-going cruise ship in 2004, and the partnership started what became a 20th Anniversary celebration for WMS last year.

“Our teams came together two decades ago with a shared goal to expand and enhance connectivity options onboard,” said Pramod Arora, president and CEO, WMS. “With an increasing demand for data, voice, and texting services at sea and on land, we are pleased to complement NCLH ship Wi-Fi service to provide seamless, affordable, and predictable connectivity for guests and crew to stay in touch with family, friends, and colleagues, sharing memories, and relaxing or working worry-free.”

WMS enables cellular voice, text, and email connectivity for 2.2 million annual NCLH passengers. As the cruise operator’s wireless connectivity provider, WMS handles the installation, management, and maintenance of onboard cellular networks and services, in addition to helping NCLH brands communicate connectivity options for guests and crew. While Wi-Fi is optimal for heavy data users for high bandwidth applications such as streaming video, cellular is well suited for the moderate data user who sends texts, emails, or makes voice calls. Some passengers choose both Wi-Fi and cellular for their multiple devices, family members, and applications.

“WMS has been a value-driving partner for two decades,” said Chad Berkshire, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at NCLH. “Key to our connectivity ecosystem, we can deliver on the variety of guest and crew needs to drive satisfaction in their overall cruising experience.”

WMS started innovating in 2004 when it revolutionized maritime communications by launching the first cellular service on an NCLH cruise ship. Since then, WMS became the first to offer 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity at sea. WMS continuously invests in the latest wireless technology, enabling leading connectivity services. WMS expert engineers, onboard technicians, and network management center professionals focus on delivering leading cellular connectivity in the most challenging environments. Through 400+ cellular roaming partners, WMS continuously tailors its offerings, now including day passes, cruise plans, and eSIM data services. WMS is agnostic in terms of satellite operators for cellular backhaul, aligning with all cruise line infrastructure investments. In 2023, WMS became the first to integrate with low Earth orbit satellite technology, including Starlink, and in 2024 WMS offered the first live 5G cellular service on ocean-going cruise lines.

About WMS:

WMS is the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago and, as an award-winning technology leader, remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places. The company is headquartered in Miramar, FL. with additional operations in Atlanta, GA. For more information on WMS, visit https://www.wmsatsea.com/.

