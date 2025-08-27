The Recruiter is Back: Modelo Launches Largest-Ever Push to Reward Full Time College Football Fans

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College football is back, and Modelo, the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, is making its biggest play yet for the sport’s most dedicated fans. Today, the brand announced its largest-ever fan engagement and activation plan for the 2025-26 season, developed in collaboration with Disney Advertising and powered by a 20% year-over-year increase in media investment to put Modelo front and center everywhere Full-Time Fans experience the game until the next College Football Playoff National Champion is crowned.

Headlining the campaign is the return of the fan-favorite character, “The Recruiter,” backed by all-new advertising, broadcast media integrations, refreshed digital and social content, retail promotions, talent and apparel partnerships and more. Originally introduced last season, “The Recruiter” is always on the lookout for the most passionate and dedicated Full-Time Fans to reward their fandom with Modelo.

“We’re inspired every season by the fighting spirit of college football fans, which is why we’re proud to bring back ‘The Recruiter’ to help us celebrate the unique communities, rich traditions, and unmatched excitement that define the sport,” said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Modelo. "As the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, Modelo is committed to showing up bigger and better each year, making our mark alongside Full-Time Fans and cementing our place at the heart of college football culture.”

“College football delivers some of the most passionate fans and most unforgettable moments in sports, and Disney provides the platform for brands, like Modelo, to tap into that energy,” said Andrew Messina, SVP, Sales, Disney Advertising. “From Kickoff Week through the College Football Playoff National Championship, this collaboration showcases the power of college football to drive cultural impact and Disney’s ability to bring brands closer to the moments, traditions, and communities fans care about most.”

To embed “The Recruiter” in the most meaningful college football moments of the season, Modelo will air several new TV spots across all networks and major conferences. The spots highlight how college football stars are not only found on the field but also in the stands, giving the sport’s biggest fans the moment and reward they deserve. “Top Ranked Recruits,” which debuted August 23 on ESPN, showcases “The Recruiter” celebrating the unique rituals and characteristics of elite Full-Time Fans across the country.

The Full-Time Fan recruiting doesn’t stop when the commercial ends. “The Recruiter” will show up on campuses hosting marquee matchups across the country and will be live during some of college football’s biggest broadcasts of the year to recognize Full-Time Fans. Starting with a major presence for Texas vs. Ohio State on Saturday, August 30, Modelo will activate alongside the FOX Sports and Big Noon Kickoff crew every week throughout the season. The brand is also going all in for Kickoff Week presented by Modelo on ESPN with TV spots, billboards and Custom Advancer Animations across games on ESPN and ABC, including Notre Dame vs. Miami on Sunday, August 31st.

This season, Modelo will continue to build on their successful multiyear partnership with Disney and the College Football Playoff across all platforms, inclusive of expansive efforts leveraging Modelo College Football Playoff marketing and activation rights. Modelo is going big to reward the top Full-Time Fan talent with all new, exclusive experiences that give them the glory they deserve, including the chance to meet iconic athletes like Patrick Peterson and Brady Quinn through special meet-and-greet appearances and activations at select events and retail locations. The Modelo College Football Playoff 2025 sweepstakes will offer fans the chance to win VIP flyaway trips to key games throughout the season and tickets to next year’s College Football Playoff games, as well as an exclusive collection of Modelo x Homefield Apparel collegiate inspired merchandise. Anyone committed to their Full-Time Fandom can scan the QR code on retail signage and text COMMITTED to “The Recruiter” to enter for the chance to win. Plus, for the first time ever, Modelo Chelada is getting in on college football action by giving fans of participating schools the chance to win an ultimate tailgate experience by scanning the QR code at select retailers or visiting modelousa.com/pages/chelada-cfp and selecting the school they support.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE MODELO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF 2025 SWEEPSTAKES. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 8/15/25 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 1/20/26. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see modelousa.com/pages/cfp-2025-or.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will be seeded into a 12-team bracket based on the final ranking, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

Contact:

Constellation Brands

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/243e1647-7fc1-44d9-9746-16308ab8c69a