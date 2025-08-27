Rimidi Joins Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and The American Heart Association on GoFreshSoutheast Trial

Atlanta, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market-leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, has announced its participation in the Health Care by Food (GoFreshSoutheast) Trial , managed by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and funded by The American Heart Association .

The trial is made possible by a research grant through The American Heart Association’s food is medicine initiative, Health Care by Food™ . This initiative is a coordinated effort to integrate healthy food into health care as a tool to treat, manage, and prevent diet-related diseases. By combining rigorous scientific research, public policy advocacy, and stakeholder education, the goal of the initiative is to demonstrate both efficacy and cost-effectiveness for private and public insurance coverage.

As part of this initiative, the GoFresh Southeast trial will test the impact of DASH-aligned grocery store delivery in reducing high blood pressure within adults. The study will enroll adults 18 years of age and older who live in Georgia, Florida, or Tennessee and have a history of elevated blood pressure or hypertension. Participants can be referred through community-based recruitment efforts or by clinic referrals.

Participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups for one month:

A group that receives DASH-aligned groceries delivered to their home with the assistance of a registered dietitian.

A group that receives a stipend for self-directed grocery shopping.

Both groups will also be given a cellularly-enabled blood pressure cuff to monitor their progress.

During the trial, BIDMC will leverage Rimidi’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform to support study enrollment and track and report on data from connected, cellularly-enabled blood pressure cuffs used by participants. The ultimate goal of the trial is to improve hypertension management, optimize patient care, and achieve better blood pressure control through proactive, data-driven insights.

“The DASH diet isn't just another fleeting trend; it's a scientifically-backed approach to managing hypertension,” said Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, Physician Investigator and Epidemiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center . “By collaborating with Rimidi for this trial, we hope to further demonstrate its profound impact on lowering blood pressure and improving cardiovascular health.”

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have hypertension , and it is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Remote monitoring helps patients and clinicians alike by enabling timely interventions and improving management.

“We've always known the DASH diet is effective, but now, with remote monitoring, we’ll be able to see its real-time impact on blood pressure”, said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Rimidi . “This study will be an excellent example of how technology can give us a deeper understanding of how dietary interventions work outside of a clinical setting.”



This study is a critical step toward validating how home-delivered, medically tailored groceries and remote monitoring can impact hypertension. To learn more about the GoFresh Southeast study and review eligibility criteria, visit clinicaltrials.gov or contact gofresh@bidmc.org . To learn more about Rimidi’s remote patient monitoring solutions, visit rimidi.com .

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is a leading academic medical center, where extraordinary care is supported by high-quality education and research. BIDMC is a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and consistently ranks as a national leader among independent hospitals in National Institutes of Health funding. BIDMC is the official hospital of the Boston Red Sox.





Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,700 physicians and 39,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.