threatER and Carahsoft Partner to Expand K–12 Cybersecurity Through Federal E-Rate Program

TYSONS, Va. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- threatER, the preemptive cybersecurity company redefining network security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. This collaboration enables public schools and libraries across the U.S. to strengthen their cyber defenses using an eligible E-rate solution, the Federal program designed to support affordable access to telecommunications and internet services. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as threatER’s Public Sector Distributor making threatER’s cybersecurity solutions available to Public Sector organizations through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.

“Schools are under constant cyber assault, yet too often lack the tools or funding to properly defend themselves,” said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. “By providing an eligible E-rate solution, threatER, through the eRate funding program in partnership with Carahsoft, is helping K–12 institutions secure their networks with the same level of proactive protection trusted by enterprises without breaking their budgets.”

With hybrid learning, IoT adoption and increasingly digitized classrooms, K–12 institutions face more cyber threats than ever before. threatER’s advanced, real-time protection offers a critical layer of defense by preemptively detecting and neutralizing malicious traffic without added complexity, latency or the need for endpoint agents.

Carahsoft’s robust contract vehicles and expertise working with Public Sector agencies will accelerate threatER’s reach in the education sector, making it easier for districts to procure security solutions that meet compliance, performance and funding requirements. threatER’s Enforce for Wi-Fi and network-wide protection platform align with and are eligible for Category 2 E-Rate services by safeguarding broadband connectivity and limiting exposure to malicious actors.

Key Benefits of threatER’s solution’s for K–12 institutions include:

E-Rate Eligible Protection: threatER’s solutions align with and are eligible by E-Rate Category 2 guidelines, helping schools access vital cybersecurity tools with federal discounts.





Real-Time, Preemptive Security: Automatically neutralize known malicious traffic across Wi-Fi, on-prem and hybrid learning environments.





Easy Deployment: Device-agnostic, agent-free enforcement that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure.





Trusted Distribution: Procured through Carahsoft’s extensive contract vehicles and Public Sector partnerships.

“The E-Rate program offers a unique opportunity for schools to modernize their defenses without straining already limited budgets,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our resellers are excited to partner with threatER to deliver real-time Cybersecurity solutions that help schools protect students, staff and systems in the classroom and beyond.”

threatER’s mission is to bring data-driven protection anywhere and everywhere it’s needed, including educational networks that are often most vulnerable. Through this partnership, schools can reduce alert fatigue, prevent attacks before they happen and focus on learning instead of threat response.

threatER’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at threatER@carahsoft.com or view Carahsoft’s and threatER’s webinar, “The New Perimeter: Enforcing Security Everywhere You Connect”; or click here to explore threatER’s solutions.

