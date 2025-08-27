IPG Photonics to Debut New Field-Ready Laser Defense System for Counter-UAS Applications at DSEI UK 2025 in London

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics, the global leader in fiber laser technology, proudly announces the first public display of the CROSSBOW™ MINI 3 kW high-energy laser (HEL) system at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) UK from September 9th through 12th, 2025. IPG CROSSBOW MINI is a patent-pending, compact field-ready laser defense system engineered to counter the escalating threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Designed for immediate deployment and scalable integration, CROSSBOW marks a transformative leap in directed-energy defense.

The Power to Protect

CROSSBOW MINI 3 kW HEL, featured at DSEI UK, is optimized to neutralize Group 1 and 2 drones with unmatched precision. The CROSSBOW product line also includes CROSSBOW MINI 500 W Dazzler, which is available now, and pre-orders are being taken for the higher-power CROSSBOW MINI 8 kW HEL system.

CROSSBOW MINI 3 kW HEL operates up to 12 hours on internal battery power and for extended missions with external power supplies. CROSSBOW systems can operate as a stand-alone laser defense system offering advanced tracking and engagement capabilities. In addition, single or multiple CROSSBOW systems can seamlessly integrate with existing command and control networks and radar platforms allowing for distributed protection of critical assets. CROSSBOW systems feature stowable beam directors, are easily transportable via commercial transport, and are capable of rapid deployment.

For Military and Civilian Defense from Drones

Real-world applications for this laser defense system include both military and private operations to defend high-value assets from drone incursions and attacks. Military installations, government buildings, public arenas, port complexes and other critical infrastructure are just a few examples of locations where CROSSBOW provides scalable and cost-effective counter-UAS protection.

Field-Proven and Operator Friendly

Following successful demonstrations in the field, CROSSBOW MINI 3 kW HEL has already neutralized over 100 drones in realistic scenarios including single and swarm attacks. Unlike complex alternatives, CROSSBOW systems enable turnkey reliability that operators can deploy and maintain without extensive specialized training.

IPG Innovation Delivers Turnkey Laser Defense System

“The CROSSBOW product line establishes IPG as a complete laser defense systems provider,” said Ben Allison, VP of IPG Defense Products. “It transitions us from a component supplier to a full solution partner, delivering top-tier software, optics, and lasers in a single operational package while leveraging our extensive manufacturing capabilities and laser expertise.”

Lockheed Martin Integrates CROSSBOW Into Their Sanctum™ C-UAS Solution

Lockheed Martin has selected the IPG CROSSBOW as the laser weapon system for integration into their Sanctum C-UAS architecture and has demonstrated its effectiveness at four unique field exercises, showcasing a ready-now capability to address the threat of small UAS affordably, effectively, and at scale. “The modern battlespace demands integrated and layered defense against small UAS,” said Tyler Griffin, Lockheed Martin’s C-UAS Director. “To address this need, Lockheed Martin developed the Sanctum C-UAS ecosystem with end-to-end capability to detect, track, identify and defeat small UAS. Sanctum features a scalable, modular architecture, and these core design principles were proven during our recent integration with IPG’s CROSSBOW.”

CROSSBOW MINI 3 kW HEL will debut publicly on September 09, 2025 at DSEI UK in London.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

