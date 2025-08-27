New Survey Reveals Misconceptions and Urgent Gaps in Public Understanding of Kidney Disease — Majority Demand Greater Access and Affordability

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most Americans believe they have basic knowledge of kidney disease, there are substantial gaps in understanding how it can be prevented, confusion in how it's diagnosed and treated, and reluctance to consider becoming a living organ donor, according to a new national survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of the American Kidney Fund (AKF). The survey also showed that most Americans consider kidney disease to be a major health issue in the United States and they believe kidney disease is underfunded.

In the U.S., 1 in 7 Americans have kidney disease and millions more are at risk. It is known as a silent killer because symptoms are usually not detected until kidney disease has advanced to later stages, causing many to crash into kidney failure or to experience heart attack, stroke or death.

AKF conducted the survey earlier this year to assess public awareness, understanding and perceptions around kidney disease, its causes, detection methods, treatment options and organ donation.

Takeaways from the survey include:

A majority (77%) of Americans report knowing what kidney disease is, yet only 16% of respondents are "very confident" of that knowledge and only a minority can identify all of the recommended lab tests to diagnosis it. Most respondents correctly recognize kidney disease as asymptomatic.

Despite how common kidney disease is among the American public, less than half (42%) of respondents worry about their kidney health.

There is strong agreement (61%) that kidney disease is a major health issue, but fewer (45%) believe that policymakers prioritize it; just 30% say public health officials are adequately resourced to tackle this issue.

There is overwhelming agreement (90%) that treatments for kidney disease such as dialysis and medicines should be affordable and accessible.

"For years, we have sounded the alarm about the urgent need for more education and awareness about kidney disease given the severity of the condition and its ranking as one of the top 10 leading causes of death in our country," said LaVarne A. Burton, President and CEO of AKF. "The findings of our survey prove our point: education about kidney disease among the general public is lacking and more resources are needed so that we can do better by our communities, our neighbors and our families to stop the crisis of kidney disease."

AKF's Know Your Kidneys® program has comprehensive, evidence-based resources that address kidney disease at all stages, from prevention to disease management, including tools that help people determine their risk of developing kidney disease.

Additional Survey Findings

Personal Health, Diagnosis, Testing, Risk Factor/Cause and Treatment Knowledge

Nearly 90% of respondents currently have some type of health insurance.

A majority (68%) reported having an annual physical within the past year, but only 51% reported their kidneys were checked at that appointment. The American Kidney Fund recommends kidney function testing as part of an annual physical.

Of the 65% who said their doctor ordered a urine test during their physical in the last year, nearly half (45%) said they did not know why. A test that shows protein in urine can be one of the earliest signs of kidney disease.

Asked whether they had ever had a uACR test, 5% of survey respondents said yes, 42% said no, and 53% were unsure. A urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio test is a key test to detect early kidney damage.

24% reported having an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) test while 36% said they were unsure. An eGFR blood test measures how well your kidneys are working.

Just one-third of respondents correctly identified diabetes as the most common cause of kidney disease, while 31% said they did not know the leading cause.

Most people correctly identified eating healthy and exercising as a way to prevent kidney disease, but 34% erroneously said drinking cranberry juice and 33% said taking vitamins are prevention methods.

A majority (84%) know what dialysis is, but of those, less than half (45%) know that dialysis can be done at home.

Attitudes and Beliefs About Living Organ Donation

A large majority (84%) agree that living kidney donation is generally considered safe for both donor and recipient.

Just 19% said they would consider being a living kidney donor, 45% said no and 36% said maybe.

Among those surveyed who indicated they would be willing to donate a kidney, a slight majority (52%) would only donate to an immediate family member, while 35% would donate to anyone in need after learning their story and 13% would be a non-directed donor, offering a kidney for donation to any stranger in need.

The most concerning personal health factors when considering living donation are concerns about long-term health effects (34% ranked first) and concerns about the surgery or surgery complications (30% ranked first). While any surgery may have complications, kidney donation is considered safer than ever before due to advances in surgery and medical care. It's also important to note that living kidney donors undergo a comprehensive evaluation to ensure they are healthy enough to donate.

"We believe this survey's findings can help us better target and hone our kidney disease education efforts, especially on prevention among high-risk groups," Burton said. "The findings about living organ donation also show we have much work to do to raise awareness and erase misconceptions about giving the gift of life. With more than 90,000 people on the kidney transplant waitlist, we encourage people to research whether this is something they may consider doing. Many donors consider their decision to not only be lifesaving for their recipient, but positively life-changing for them personally."

Methodology: This YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 1,000 respondents in the U.S. and fielded in April 2025. Information on demographics and other survey data is available upon request.

