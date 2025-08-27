Post-Harvest Treatment Market to Surpass USD 23.60 Billion by 2032 | Demand Fueled by Growth in Fresh Produce Consumption, Food Security Concerns, and Reduction of Post-Harvest Losses

Austin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global post-harvest treatment market was valued at USD 11.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.00% from 2025 to 2032.

Rising emphasis on enhancing shelf life, quality retention of food, and lesser waste during the lifecycle of storage and transportation are the key factors influencing the market outlook.

Post-harvest treatments post-harvest treatment is a group of solutions conducive to retaining the quality of perishable products, and these include: chemical treatments, coatings, bio-based treatments, and physical technologies. Such treatments are essential for improving nutritional quality, for lowering microbial contamination, and for long-distance shipping of fruits, vegetables, and grains.





Post-Harvest Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.03 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.00% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Origin (Natural, and Synthetic)

• By Product (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Insecticides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Others)

• By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Others)

• By Application (Disease Control, Ripening Inhibition, Moisture Retention, Disinfection, and Others)

• By Mode of Application (Spraying, Dipping, Fumigation, and Coating)

• By End User (Growers, Packers, and Others)

The U.S. is the leader in the region, holding a market share of about 73% with a market size of USD 356 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 753.77 million by 2032. The U.S. dominated the market in North America on account of a well-established farming industry, high export potential, and sophisticated cold chain infrastructure. The country is also one of the largest producers of fruits and vegetables, including apples, grapes, citrus, and berries, which need elaborate post-harvest treatments for quality maintenance and to meet international trade regulations.

Market Segmentation

By Origin

Synthetic held a dominant post-harvest treatment market share of 63.2% in 2024. Its dominance can be attributed to the widespread usage in massive fruit, vegetable, and grain supply chains. Commercially available synthetics such as fungicides, sprout inhibitors, growth regulators, and chemical coatings are the most effective means of protecting fresh fruits and vegetables from microbial spoilage, pests, and postharvest diseases in storage and long-distance transport.

By Product

In 2024, the coatings applications sector dominated the post-harvest treatment market share, accounting for 37.6% owing to its advantages of shelf-life preservation, maintaining freshness, and preventing loss of moisture in perishable produce. Edible and non-edible coatings generate a barrier to water, gases, and volatile flavors, retarding respiration and ripening while preventing damage from microorganisms during the storage and handling of fruits and vegetables.

By Crop Type

Fruits and vegetables held a significant share in the post-harvest treatment market at 56.8% in 2024, since they are highly perishable and globally consumed on an increasing scale. Fresh fruits and vegetables like apples, bananas, citrus fruit, tomatoes, and leafy vegetables are prone to spoilage, microbiological contamination, and ripening during transportation and storage. Post-harvest applications, such as coatings, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, bio-based solutions, etc., are extensively applied to preserve nutritional value, quality, and visual attractiveness as well as extend the shelf life.

Regional Analysis

The post-harvest treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is the largest market share, around 34.20% in 2024, owing to its wide agricultural base, growing population, and increasing demand for fresh produce. Anyhow, world-leading fruit, vegetable, and cereal producing and exporting countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, have no choice other than the adopt post-harvest treatments to minimize their losses and meet the international quality standards. Growing urbanization and dietary shifting are additionally driving the need for fresh and quality produce at home.

Recent Developments

In March 2025 , AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. launched VitaFresh™ Botanicals, a plant-based coating solution designed to extend freshness and reduce food waste in citrus and avocados.

, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. launched VitaFresh™ Botanicals, a plant-based coating solution designed to extend freshness and reduce food waste in citrus and avocados. In December 2024, Decco Worldwide Post-Harvest, Inc. expanded its service portfolio in Latin America by introducing a new line of bio-based fungicides targeting banana and mango exports.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market

As a food security driver – critical in cutting the 30-40% of global food loss that occurs post-harvest and directly contributing toward food security objectives.

critical in cutting the 30-40% of global food loss that occurs post-harvest and directly contributing toward food security objectives. Export Competitiveness – Complies with international trade requirements that allow countries to increase the export of fresh produce.

Complies with international trade requirements that allow countries to increase the export of fresh produce. Transformation to Sustainability- Growing use of bio-based and green treatments drives industry transition in agriculture.

Growing use of bio-based and green treatments drives industry transition in agriculture. Longer shelf life - improves freshness, enables long-distance shipping, and minimizes supermarket losses.

improves freshness, enables long-distance shipping, and minimizes supermarket losses. Consumer Health Focus - Pioneer in residue-free and organic treatment alternatives meets increasing consumer demand for safer food.

Pioneer in residue-free and organic treatment alternatives meets increasing consumer demand for safer food. Technology Integration – Increasing use of nanotechnology, intelligent coatings, and biological treatments improves treatment efficiency.

Increasing use of nanotechnology, intelligent coatings, and biological treatments improves treatment efficiency. Impact on the economy – Fosters efficient profitability levels of farmers, distributors, resellers, and retailers by ensuring losses are reduced all along the supply chain.

