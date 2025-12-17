Semiconductor IP Market Size to Exceed USD 17.88 Billion by 2033, at 9.77% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor IP Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Semiconductor IP Market Size was valued at USD 8.48 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 17.88 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.77% during 2026-2033.”

Increasing Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Components in Automotive and Telecommunications Industry Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing markets for autonomous driving and electric vehicles are propelling the dependability and support of these vehicles in the automobile industry. For features, such as power management, sensor integration, and sophisticated driver-assistance systems, many of these cars rely significantly on semiconductor intellectual property. The market is primarily driven by the data center and telecommunications industries. The need for quicker data research and network capabilities, as well as effective power management, has increased due to the exponential growth in data traffic and the expanding deployment of 5G networks and cloud services.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Arm Holdings

Cadence Design Systems

CEVA

Rambus

Silicon Storage Technology

Analog Bits

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

Faraday Technology Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Synopsys

Imagination Technologies

Lattice Semiconductor

Dolphin Design SAS

Eureka Technology

Open Five Inc

Micron Technology

Samsung

Dolphin integration

Semiconductor IP Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.48 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 17.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.77% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Design IP (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP, Other Ips)

• by IP Source (Royalty, Licensing)

• by IP Core (Softcore, Hardcore)

• by Industry (Telecommunications & Data Center, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Industrial, Commercial, Other)





As Semiconductor IP has Plenty of Unauthentic Activities, the Market May Witness Slow Growth Globally

The market for semiconductor intellectual property is severely hampered by the numerous illegal operations that are taking place. People lose faith in the field that ought to have been the primary engine of the contemporary industry due to IP theft, counterfeiting, and piracy. Businesses are reluctant to increase R&D and make large investments in the field as they fear that their intellectual property will occasionally be stolen. Additionally, the counterfeit goods fall short of the minimum quality standard and have several errors and incorrect characteristics.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Design IP

The processor IP segment dominated the semiconductor IP market in 2025E with a market share of over 42% as processor IP is one of the most critical and fundamental components of the current state of the semiconductor industry. The interface IP is to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period at it allow various components within an IC or even across multiple ICs to communicate.

By IP Source

The royalty segment of the semiconductor intellectual property market has the largest market share of above 50% in 2025E and is expected to retain the highest growth rate between 2026-2033 as it is highly preferred by the manufacturers are only required to pay royalties for the products they manufacture.

By Industry

The consumer electronics segment led the market with a market share of more than 38% in 2025E and going to remain the fastest-growing segment during 2024-2032. The increased adoption of smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other consumer gadgets has led to the upsurge of advanced semiconductor technologies.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific semiconductor IP market dominated with a market share of over 40% in 2025E and is to experience dynamic growth during the forecast period 2026-2033, driven by the expanding semiconductor industry. North America remains a dominant hub for semiconductor IP due to its strong ecosystem of chip designers, advanced fabs, and technology innovators. High adoption of AI, automotive electronics, data centers, and 5G accelerates demand for high-performance and low-power IP cores.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , Cadence released its latest Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP IP, optimized for audio and speech processing. The new IP enhances sound quality and supports advanced audio applications, benefiting consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

, Cadence released its latest Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP IP, optimized for audio and speech processing. The new IP enhances sound quality and supports advanced audio applications, benefiting consumer electronics and automotive sectors. In August 2024, Imagination Technologies launched the PowerVR Series9XT Graphics IP, providing exceptional graphics performance for next-generation gaming and multimedia devices. This IP offers high-resolution graphics and improved power efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Semiconductor IP Market Report (The USPs):

DESIGN IP REVENUE & TECHNOLOGY MIX – helps you understand revenue contribution across processor, memory, interface, and other IP categories, along with adoption trends of softcore versus hardcore IP cores.

– helps you understand revenue contribution across processor, memory, interface, and other IP categories, along with adoption trends of softcore versus hardcore IP cores. IP ADOPTION & LICENSING INTENSITY – helps you assess how rapidly semiconductor manufacturers are integrating IP cores and the extent to which licensing and royalty models drive IP provider revenues.

– helps you assess how rapidly semiconductor manufacturers are integrating IP cores and the extent to which licensing and royalty models drive IP provider revenues. INDUSTRY & APPLICATION DEMAND DISTRIBUTION – helps you analyze IP demand across telecom, data centers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and commercial end-use sectors.

– helps you analyze IP demand across telecom, data centers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and commercial end-use sectors. MULTI-IP INTEGRATION COMPLEXITY METRICS – helps you evaluate the average number of IP blocks integrated per chip, highlighting design complexity and rising dependence on third-party IP.

– helps you evaluate the average number of IP blocks integrated per chip, highlighting design complexity and rising dependence on third-party IP. MARKET GROWTH & COMPETITIVE CONCENTRATION – helps you benchmark overall market growth rates and the market share of leading IP vendors across processor, memory, and interface segments.

– helps you benchmark overall market growth rates and the market share of leading IP vendors across processor, memory, and interface segments. IP DELIVERY EFFICIENCY & REUSE PERFORMANCE – helps you measure time-to-integrate, IP reuse rates, and the availability of silicon-proven, certified IP cores that reduce design risk and time-to-market.

