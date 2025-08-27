The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Anniversary Gala returns Oct. 4

Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host its 38th Anniversary Gala at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC in the nation’s capital city on Oct. 4. The Anniversary Gala returns with a renewed focus after a hiatus in 2024.

Blue Meridian Partners (Blue Meridian) and The Leonsis Family Foundation (LFF) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) are this year’s honorees. The recognition honors Blue Meridian’s steadfast commitment to the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the HBCU Transformation Project , as well as the LFF and MSE’s dedicated support of the region's students and children.

“Blue Meridian Partners, The Leonsis Family Foundation, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment have made deep commitments to ensure more people have access and opportunities to a better life through education, health outcomes and entrepreneurship,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO, said. “It’s my honor to recognize these two organizations for the incredible impact they’ve had on society.”

Jim Shelton is the chief executive officer of Blue Meridian and will receive the CEO Impact Award on behalf of the organization. Shelton leads the organization’s efforts to enable all Americans to achieve economic and social mobility. He previously served as Blue Meridian’s president and chief investment and innovation officer.

"The evidence continues to mount that HBCUs are one of our nation's most powerful solutions for delivering economic mobility, especially for Black communities. TMCF, which has long been at the forefront of helping HBCUs reach their fullest potential, and the HBCU Transformation Project provided an opportunity to invest at scale in one of the country's greatest and most underinvested assets," Jim Shelton said. "We are honored to be in the work together alongside Zach Leonsis, the Leonsis Family Foundation and Monumental Sports & Entertainment in this moment of change and uncertainty."

Zach Leonsis is accepting on behalf of LFF and MSE, where he serves as the President of Media & New Enterprises of MSE which encompasses the Washington Capitals , the Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics . Mr. Leonsis will be joined by fellow MSE executive AJ Jones II , who serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategic and Corporate Communications Officer in acceptance of the award. LFF and MSE have a primary goal of creating opportunities for young people to reach their full potential in their support of entrepreneurship programs, pediatric care and child well-being.

“Earning a college degree made a huge difference in my life, priming me for success through learning both inside and outside of the classroom and through engagement with my peers and community,” said Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “As a result, The Leonsis Family Foundation and Monumental Sports & Entertainment support of education for young people centers on providing opportunities to thousands of DC students to pursue their dreams and become leaders in their communities. Jim Shelton and the leadership team at Blue Meridian share this vision which is why we are so honored to be acknowledged alongside them.”

Long-time TMCF Board of Directors member and NHL Commissioner Gary B. Bettman will serve as the chair of the 38th Anniversary Gala, with TMCF board directors Toni Townes-Whitley of SAIC and Jeffrey J. Hurd of Equitable Holdings as co-chairs. Individual tickets for the gala are $2,500, with table costs beginning at $25,000. To sponsor the event, purchase tickets or for more information, email gala@tmcf.org.

