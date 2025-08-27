Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to San Antonio This Fall

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Girls Inc. of San Antonio, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in San Antonio this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“Partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation on this AI Bootcamp is a game-changer for the girls we serve. At Girls Inc., we are committed to equipping young women with the durable skills they need to succeed, not just in tech, but in any career they choose," said Lea Rosenauer, President & CEO, Girls Inc. of San Antonio. "This program doesn’t just introduce our girls to cutting-edge technology — it empowers them to see themselves as future innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers in AI and beyond. Together, we’re creating access to opportunity and breaking barriers for girls in our community."

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Girls Inc. of San Antonio

Girls Inc. of San Antonio is a local affiliate of the National Girls Inc. organization, which works with schools and communities across the United States and Canada to help youth prepare for their futures and reach their full potential. Our evidence-based programming is proven to make a measurable difference in the lives of girls. We work to advance the rights and opportunities of girls and young women through public policy and advocacy. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org