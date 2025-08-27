Wienerschnitzel Launches All-American Deals Just In Time For Labor Day

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, which proudly serves craveable American Food featuring hot dogs crafted in family-owned production facilities, today announced the launch of its All-American Deals promotion, offering guests unbeatable value with three meal combos priced at just $4, $6, and $8.

Available for a limited time starting September 1, All-American Deals bring together Wienerschnitzel favorites, bundled together to please both cravings and budgets.

All-American Deals include:

$4 - 2 Corn Dogs & Small Fries

$6 – 2 Chili Cheese Dogs & Chili Cheese Fries

$8 – 2 Corn Dogs, 2 Chili Dogs & Chili Cheese Fries



"Wienerschnitzel is all about serving craveable American food at a great value, and All-American Deals deliver exactly that,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's Chief Marketing Officer. “These combos showcase our most iconic menu items at price points that make it easy for everyone to enjoy America’s favorite hot dogs this Labor Day and beyond.”

Available at participating Wienerschnitzel restaurants nationwide, All-American Deals can be redeemed in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, or to-go.

To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

*No substitutions. Limited time only, at participating locations. Tax extra.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises nearly 350 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez , LLC.

Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or YouTube to learn more.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Wienerschnitzel

Grand Opening PR

josh@grandopeningpr.com

