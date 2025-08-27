Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Cleveland This Fall

CLEVELAND, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Sherwin-Williams and College Now, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Cleveland this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over four consecutive Saturdays – October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2025 – from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“AI literacy is becoming career literacy, and the Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamp will give Cleveland-area high school students hands-on exposure to real careers and the mentors behind them—so they can see it, try it and chart their own path, said Kauser Razvi, Senior Director of Performance and Innovation at College Now.

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About College Now

College Now Greater Cleveland is the nation’s oldest college access organization. Founded in 1967, College Now serves nearly 40,000 students of all ages each year in more than 200 locations across Ohio. Since its inception, College Now has awarded more than $111 million in scholarships to traditional students and adult learners.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org