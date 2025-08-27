3M PARTNERS WITH AMERICA’S VETDOGS TO SPONSOR AND CO-RAISE A FUTURE SERVICE DOG FOR A VETERAN OR FIRST RESPONDER WITH DISABILITIES

Smithtown, New York, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, is excited to announce a new partnership with global materials science company 3M as part of its Puppy With a Purpose® program. 3M will sponsor and help raise a black Labrador Retriever puppy named “Scotty”—after the iconic mascot of its Scotch Brand, Scotty McTape—to become a future service dog, eventually helping to empower an individual who has served our nation with honor.

Over the next 14 to 18 months, Scotty, now 18 weeks old, will be raised by a Minnesota-based volunteer puppy raiser who will take on the important role of preparing him for his future career as a service dog. With the guidance of America’s VetDogs skilled staff, Scotty will learn basic obedience, socialization skills, and good house manners, all while being integrated into 3M’s corporate environment and community relations initiatives.

“We are proud to welcome 3M as a partner in our mission to provide specially trained, accredited service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Corporate partnerships are critical to helping us expand access to our programs, engage more volunteers, and meet the growing demand for service dogs nationwide. This partnership not only helps provide a life-changing service dog to a deserving individual but also fosters a deeper connection between 3M employees and the veteran and first-responder communities.”

America’s VetDogs launched its corporate Puppy With a Purpose program to give companies a hands-on way to support veterans and first responders while engaging employees in the rewarding experience of service dog training. Through this partnership, 3M advances its commitment to corporate social responsibility by supporting a cause aligned with its values of service, inclusion, and innovation. Co-raising a future service dog fosters employee engagement, strengthens morale, and reinforces 3M’s role as a positive force within the community.

America’s VetDogs provides specially trained service and guide dogs to individuals with physical disabilities, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures—all free of charge. Sully, President George H.W. Bush’s former service dog was raised and trained by America’s VetDogs, and now serves as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Scotty joins a distinguished group of Puppy With a Purpose dogs, including the Washington Capitals’ Captain and Biscuit; the New York Islanders’ Jethro, Tori, and Radar; as well as the Houston Texans’ Blitz, and the New York Mets’ Shea, Seaver, and Buddy. Nearly 50 puppies have been raised via the program, all helping to raise awareness of the need for service dogs for veterans and first responders with disabilities. To learn more about the Puppy With a Purpose program, volunteer opportunities, or how to apply, visit VetDogs.org.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel with service-related disabilities. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news .

