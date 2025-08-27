Dreams Do Come True: A fun concoction of kindergartners and cocktailing in San Francisco’s North Beach in the ‘70s

Charleston, SC, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreams do come true. In the mid-‘70s, Jan Sollish graduated from college, filled with hope and dreams of teaching. Raised in a Catholic military family, she was a starry-eyed dreamer who longed for a life in San Francisco, a city alive with culture and change. However, the job market was bleak, with experienced teachers flooding the scene due to drastic budget cuts. Jan and her good friend Jay found a charming flat in North Beach, and she took a cocktail waitressing job at Beach Blanket Babylon, an experience that would enrich her life.

Despite hilarious setbacks in finding a teaching job, including a stint selling encyclopedias, Jan eventually landed short-term teaching gigs. Coaching a shy student to shine in a school talent show was pivotal in transforming the student’s acceptance and renewing Jan’s passion for making a difference in her students’ lives. A humorous interview with the nun who would be her future supervisor led to her first full-time teaching role in San Francisco.

The stories in Simply Magical weave together Jan’s teaching adventures and unforgettable moments at Beach Blanket Babylon, where she had serendipitous encounters with legends like Robin Williams and Baryshnikov. She structured the narrative to highlight whimsical situations at the show and the joy of working with talented individuals, enriching her life immensely.

Amidst Jan’s journey through education and entertainment, she also discovered love through a clandestinely arranged meeting set up by friends. This adventure, filled with laughter and unexpected connections, continues to shape her life. Jan’s experiences inspire her to uplift others in their journeys of self-discovery and to appreciate the beauty found in everyday moments.



About the Author: Jan Sollish has always been enchanted by San Francisco. After moving from San Bernardino to San Jose in 1967, her dream of living in the city came true in 1975. Balancing a career in education with her passion for writing, she worked at Beach Blanket Babylon while teaching kindergarten. Jan's poetry has been featured in The Noe Valley Voice and The San Francisco Chronicle. Her memoir, Simply Magical, reflects her journey and love for the city, shaped by its vibrant history. Now residing in Noe Valley with her dog Charlie, she continues to explore and write about the magic of San Francisco.

