5-hour ENERGY® SPORT Now Available in Stores Nationwide — Pre-Workout Just Got Portable

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products announced that its pre-workout shot, 5-hour ENERGY® SPORT, is now on shelves at Walmart stores across the country. This marks the first time this game-changing product is available with a nationwide retail presence.

5-hour ENERGY® SPORT is a 2-fl oz. portable, pre-workout shot designed to help users maximize their time at the gym. It provides the same energy boost that 5-hour ENERGY® shot users know and trust, but is enhanced with 200 mg of Citrapeak® to help power through every rep. It’s a quick, easy, portable boost with no refrigeration required, designed to keep users feeling alert and energized during their workout.

“This portable drink is highly effective and perfect for those with ‘powder fatigue’—no scoops, no mixing, just power in a sip,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “5-hour ENERGY® SPORT fits seamlessly into your routine—whether you prefer to take it in one quick shot, sip it steadily during your workout, or mix it into your water. However you enjoy it, it’s the convenient workout boost for busy people who want quick results, without the hassle.”

Pre-Workout Benefits That Pack a Punch

Each 2-fl oz. shot delivers:

230 mg of caffeine—the same kick as a 12-oz premium coffee, with zero sugar and zero calories.

A clinically supported pump ingredient, Citrapeak®, which: Is a highly soluble form of hesperidin (derived from citrus peels), delivering rapid activation—noticeable within 30 minutes Enhances nitric oxide release, promoting an increase in blood flow and related pump effects Is flavorless and easy to incorporate into a fast-paced fitness routine.



Together, these ingredients help athletes and weekend warriors fuel endurance, push through plateaus and maximize every rep—without mixing powders or cooling fridges.

Availability

5-hour ENERGY® SPORT is now available in two, tasty caffeine flavors, Vital Orange and Citrus Boost, at Walmart stores nationwide and select Meijer stores. It’s also available online at 5-hourEnergy.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.comand Samsclub.com for convenient home delivery.

Source: https://www.prinovaglobal.com/us/en/ingredients/branded-ingredients/citrapeak

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® products, which are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

