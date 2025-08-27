Technip Energies Awarded FEED Contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), in consortium with JGC, has been awarded two significant Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG project, a landmark development for Indonesia’s energy landscape located in the Masela Block.

The first contract is for the gas Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the second one for the onshore Liquefied Natural Gas facility. The contracts will be performed in a consortium with JGC Corporation.

The FPSO FEED contract covers the engineering of a gas FPSO for the Abadi gas field. The unit will treat the gas before exporting dry gas via subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG plant for liquefaction.

The onshore LNG FEED contract covers the design of two LNG trains and their supporting infrastructures including a jetty, materials offloading facilities and a logistic supply base. Dry gas from the FPSO will be treated to remove impurities before liquefaction, storage and offloading. The CO 2 captured from the dry gas will be reinjected back into the well.

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “LNG is a critical transition fuel for global energy security. We are honored to be selected as one of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contractors for the two essential components of the Abadi Masela ambitious development, leveraging our recognized expertise in LNG and gas FPSOs. We are thankful to SKK Migas, INPEX and all project stakeholders, as securing both contracts in consortium with JGC reflects their trust in our joint experience, expertise and ability to deliver robust and state of the art FEED packages and EPC proposals which will fully support our client’s path to final investment decision.”

Shoji Yamada, Representative Director, President of JGC, commented: “We are highly honored to have been awarded by INPEX Masela Ltd and its partners for the Abadi LNG FPSO/OLNG FEED Project as part of a consortium with Technip Energies. This project represents a significant step forward in the development of low-carbon energy solutions, incorporating CCS technologies to deliver sustainable LNG which is in line with the direction of our energy transition strategy. We are proud to contribute to Indonesia’s economic growth through local engagement and job creation, and we remain committed to contribute the country’s government goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emission by 2060.”

Abadi LNG project is set to deliver 9.5 million tons of LNG annually and additional 150 million standard cubic feet per day natural gas for domestic supply, supporting Indonesia’s energy ambitions and the LNG production capacity contributing over 10% of Japan’s LNG imports. The project also includes carbon capture and storage technology, aligning with Indonesia’s net-zero CO₂ emissions target by 2060.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies’ (the “Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “estimate”, “outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company’s control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and the Company’s present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company’s risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2023 Annual Financial Report filed on March 8, 2024 and in the Company’s 2024 Half-Year Report filed on August 1, 2024, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Attachment