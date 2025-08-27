EXOSENS EXTENDS ITS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO BY SIGNING AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PHASICS, LEADER IN HIGH PERFORMANCE CAMERAS BASED SOLUTIONS FOR OPTICAL METROLOGY

AUGUST 27th, 2025

Exosens announces agreement to acquire Phasics, a leader in Wave Front Sensing technology, offering state-of-the-art optics metrology and imaging solutions, from standalone wavefront sensors to fully automated test benches with proprietary software.

This acquisition will enhance Exosens’ technological product portfolio, expanding its offering in high performance imaging solutions for defense, industrial control and lifescience.

It will also accelerate Phasics’ international growth by leveraging Exosens’ established commercial network notably in instrumentation and semiconductor markets.

Exosens continues to execute its accretive bolt-on strategy, acquiring unique technology assets to reinforce its leadership across verticals and unlock value through its global commercial reach, and accelerated innovation.

Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, announces the agreement to acquire Phasics, leader in wave front sensing technology.

This strategic move contributes to combine highly differentiated imaging technology within the Exosens group to provide innovative solutions to customers.

“With the acquisition of Phasics, we will continue to develop our multi-sensors approach by adding new functionalities to our imaging business. It will allow Exosens to continue to be at the cutting edge of technology and to offer the best advanced innovative cameras in our main markets. Leveraging both Phasics and Exosens expertise will allow us to consolidate our position in applications such as optical microscopy and free space optics. Exosens continues to deploy its accretive bolt-on acquisition strategy of skilled companies to accelerate growth» commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Founded in 2003, with headquarters based in Palaiseau France, Phasics employs 40 people and had 8,5 M€ of sales in 2024 (audited figure). Phasics is recognized for its strong expertise in wave front sensing technology with high qualified people and long-lasting expertise in science. Phasics offers innovative optics metrology and imaging solutions in wavefront sensing, based on patented QuadriWave Lateral Shearing Interferometry (QWLSI). By measuring the defects in optical components and analysing laser beams, Phasics addresses different types of applications such as physical research, industrial control, laser measurements, microscopy, space and defense, critical to the development of advanced instruments and systems.

“We are very pleased with the prospect of joining Exosens group. Exosens’ support should provide us capabilities to scale up and to extend our geographical global reach while reinforcing our global offer to our customers. It represents a very exciting opportunity for the company” stated Marie-Begona Lebrun, CEO of Phasics.

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 1,800 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap.

For more information: exosens.com

