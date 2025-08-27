Cybersecurity Experts Urge Lawmakers to Pursue Lawful Access Solutions Without Compromising Encryption Integrity

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As UK and EU lawmakers reconsider policies to grant law enforcement and investigative agencies (such as Europol) access to encrypted data—often referred to as “lawful access”—Paperclip Inc. is joining a growing chorus of data security experts and privacy advocates warning against the unintended consequences of encryption backdoors.

While acknowledging the importance of public safety and the need for law enforcement to investigate criminal activity hidden within encrypted channels or datastores, Paperclip leaders emphasize that weakening encryption for the few creates systemic risks for the many.

“Strong encryption is the foundation of digital trust. Undermining it, no matter how well-intentioned, jeopardizes security, privacy, and global confidence in digital infrastructure,” said Chad F. Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Paperclip Inc. “We believe there’s a path forward that supports lawful access without weakening the encryption that protects everyone. Paperclip is committed to never compromising the sovereignty of data within the Paperclip SAFE environment.”

A Risk to Consumer Trust and Digital Confidence

The risks of mandated access have already materialized. In early 2025, Apple halted key encryption protections for UK users in response to government demands under the Investigatory Powers Act, sparking backlash from privacy groups and consumers. VPN providers have similarly raised alarms, warning that such mandates could compromise service availability and data protection.

Recent data from the Thales 2025 Digital Trust Index shows that public confidence in digital services is declining, with only 32% of consumers trusting even the most security-conscious sectors like banking. A staggering 82% of users abandoned a brand over privacy concerns in the past year alone.

“Policies that force service providers to compromise encryption don’t just threaten data security, they damage trust, brand integrity, and economic resilience,” said Heather Lowrie, a trusted CISO, keynote speaker, and cybersecurity advocate based in the UK.

A Call for Accountability-Based Alternatives

Rather than embedding universal backdoors into encryption systems, Paperclip supports approaches that preserve end-to-end encryption while placing any lawful access mechanisms under direct control of the data owner—such as client-managed administrative tools that enable strict governance and auditing without exposing plaintext data to third parties and violating the privacy of innocent parties.

“Encryption doesn't need to be the enemy of law enforcement,” said Lowrie. “But any access mechanism must come with robust safeguards, transparent oversight, and clear limitations to prevent abuse or exploitation.”

Encryption as Critical Infrastructure

Encryption today plays a far larger role than simply securing files—it underpins business continuity, regulatory compliance, and incident response. From healthcare and finance to energy and communications, sectors rely on encryption to maintain operations, protect personal information, and preserve digital evidence in forensic investigations.

International regulations—from GDPR to the NIS2 Directive and DORA—reflect this reality, requiring secure encryption for data at rest, in transit, and, increasingly, in use. Any weakening of encryption could put not only consumer data but also national infrastructure at risk.

Collaboration Over Compromise

As the policy debate continues across Europe and beyond, Paperclip calls for a collaborative approach that involves legislators, technologists, civil society, and private sector leaders.

“There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this challenge,” Walter added. “But there are ways forward that don't involve sacrificing the safety of the 99% in pursuit of the 1%. We stand ready to work with regulators to design solutions that uphold security, privacy, and lawful oversight without compromise.”

About Paperclip Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and secure our client’s most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP.

Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www. paperclip .com.

About Paperclip SAFE®

Paperclip’s proprietary SAFE® searchable encryption solution builds upon an established foundation of trust and collaboration earned from over three decades of consistent performance. Paperclip SAFE utilizes our team’s in-depth knowledge of the data supply chain to ensure that private, sensitive, and controlled data is encrypted and removed from risk of data theft and ransom.

Originally developed as an internal solution, Paperclip has operationalized SAFE for more than three years to protect the critical data behind our active customer base, including nine of the top 10 life insurance and annuity enterprises. With Paperclip SAFE, critical data assets are always encrypted, always available, and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit https:// paperclip .com/safe.

