HECTR Launches $HECTR IEO on Coinstore:Revolutionizing Agriculture with Blockchain-Powered Sustainability

Coinstore is proud to announce the official IEO of HECTR’s native token — HECTR($HECTR) on our spot trading platform.

Trading will commence on September 1, 2025, under the HECTR/USDT pair.

HECTR is building the world’s first blockchain-powered platform that empowers smallholder farmers with transparent, verifiable, and sustainable agricultural support. By leveraging Web3 technology, HECTR ensures that every dollar spent on regenerative farming inputs can be traced and validated on-chain, creating a new era of trust in global agriculture.

HECTR is a regenerative agriculture ecosystem designed to support smallholder farmers who produce over 70% of the world’s food. With an average farm size of only 2 hectares in Southeast Asia, these farmers often lack access to transparent financing and sustainable farming inputs.

The HECTR ecosystem operates on the $HECTR token, which facilitates access to regenerative tools and resources. A portion of the token supply (25%) is allocated to farmers via non-transferable credits, enabling them to adopt sustainable practices without financial barriers. As more farmers join the platform and regenerative practices expand, the demand for $HECTR grows, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports global agricultural transformation.

“$HECTR is more than a token; it’s a commitment to sustainable farming and empowering the smallholder farmers who feed the world.” — HECTR Team

IEO Overview

Token name: HECTR Token

Token symbol: HECTR

Supply on Offer: 100,000,000

Launch Date: Mon, 28 August 2025

Duration: 72 hours

A Glimpse Into the Future

HECTR isn’t just a token; it’s a movement to revolutionize agriculture by making it sustainable and inclusive. With plans to expand support to more crops and regions, and partnerships with innovative agri-tech firms like Morganics, HECTR is building a future where blockchain technology drives transparency and empowers farmers worldwide.

Backed by a robust token model, transparent on-chain verification, and a trusted launch partner in Coinstore, HECTR is poised to transform agriculture into a regenerative, farmer-focused ecosystem.

