Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 28th

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF), based in Toronto, focused on advanced industrial materials, today announced that Jonathan Baksh, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 28th, 2025.

DATE: August 28th

TIME: 11:00 – 11:30 am ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 28th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Delivered ~$19M Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, up ~42% YoY; full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $64–68M (from $55–60M).

Secured additional Tier 1 and OEM customer in Europe; Permanent Magnet strategy featured at the G7 Summit; Grand Opening set for September 2025.

Advancing construction of Heavy Rare Earth Pilot Line at Silmet Facility, with completion expected by year-end 2025.



About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo’s advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo’s products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore.

