Cook County Health Embraces New Payment Models with First Value-Based Care Contracts and Medicare Shared Savings ACO

Chicago, IL, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cook County Health (CCH), one of the nation’s leading public safety net health systems, is accelerating its adoption of alternative payment models that reward care quality, coordination, and efficiency instead of simply the amount of health care services provided. This month, Cook County Health joined a Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in partnership with Wellvana.

The health system recently entered into its first value-based care contract in January 2025 and now has a total of five such contracts with health insurance plans. These milestones mark a major step in CCH’s journey in embracing value-based care to improve the health of patients, operate more efficiently, and build fiscal sustainability.

“Alternative payment models reward us for keeping patients healthier, not just doing more procedures. They align perfectly with our mission and provide new financial opportunities to reinvest in our system and community,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, CEO, Cook County Health. “We can apply the lessons we learn in improving outcomes and reducing costs for Medicare patients in the ACO to the care we provide to all of our patients, including those who are uninsured, making the impact even greater.”

As part of the ACO partnership, Cook County Health and Wellvana will work together to enhance patient-centered care and outcomes, and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and costs. Cook County Health will have access to best practices in a multitude of key areas from benchmarking to risk adjustment, as well as care management playbooks, and data analytics and utilization tools. It will also provide the health system with a better perspective into where else attributed patients receive care, helping providers better understand and meet their needs.

“Wellvana is proud to partner with CCH and support its charitable mission to provide care for all while being mindful of opportunities to cut unnecessary costs that can be reinvested into its community,” said Aria Sameni, Chief Customer Officer at Wellvana. “Value-based care has historically been underrepresented in this space, and I commend Dr. Mikaitis for his leadership as he looks for ways to improve care for all patients. Wellvana’s track record allows us to bring proven tools, resources, and capabilities to ensure CCH’s entry into the Medicare Shared Savings Program is coordinated at every step of their journey, setting them—and their patients—up for long-term success.”

In addition to achieving improved patient outcomes, Cook County Health expects to see hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings in its first year through the ACO. The health system will leverage this work to improve its performance under other value-based care arrangements and care coordination efforts, leading to additional savings.

“Value-based care is the future of health care financing. Safety net health systems have historically been challenged in implementing this model but Cook County Health will not be left behind," said Dr. Mikaitis. “At a time when we are facing significant federal cuts to reimbursement, we cannot afford to miss out on any potential revenue opportunities. The dollars we save through these alternative payment models will help support our charitable mission to provide care for all.”

Cook County Health has already seen early success in achieving financial incentives through quality performance. In July 2025, Cook County Health was recognized as the highest performing health system in Wellness West, meeting all quality goals and earning a maximum bonus potential.