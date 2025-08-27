Thor Urbana Invests MXN 2.4B in New Industrial Park at Mexico’s Nearshoring Epicenter

Mexico City, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Urbana, a leading real estate investment and development firm in Mexico, will invest over MXN 2.4 billion (approximately $128M USD) to develop TU Park Apodaca II, a new 1.5 million square-foot industrial park in Apodaca, Nuevo León, one of the country’s fastest-growing and most strategically located logistics corridors.

Situated on more than 30 hectares, TU Park Apodaca II will deliver multiple Class A industrial facilities designed for logistics and light manufacturing tenants. The project follows the ongoing 500,000+ square-foot development of TU Park Apodaca I, doubling Thor Urbana’s footprint in this high-demand market.

“This expansion is a direct response to exceptional demand from global manufacturers and logistics operators seeking proximity to North American markets,” said Co-CEO of Thor Urbana, Jimmy Arakanji. “We are building institutional-grade assets in locations that deliver both operational advantages for our tenants and attractive returns for our investors.”

"Thor Equities has always focused on emerging, transformative markets, and Mexico’s industrial sector is one of the most exciting anywhere. With Thor Urbana, we’re building more than just warehouses, we’re creating the infrastructure that global companies need to grow, and that will drive lasting value for our tenants, partners, and communities", said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Nuevo León experienced major growth this year with US$2.7 billion in foreign direct investment in Q1 2025 (13% of Mexico’s total) driven by nearshoring trends and robust manufacturing growth. Apodaca, the state’s premier industrial submarket, has emerged as a critical destination for companies leveraging Mexico’s manufacturing advantage.

TU Park Apodaca II builds on Thor Urbana’s broader industrial strategy, which includes recent acquisitions of more than 4 million square feet across Northern Mexico and the Bajío region, further diversifying its portfolio and positioning the firm as a leader in Mexico’s industrial real estate sector.

###

About Thor Urbana: Thor Urbana is a leading real estate development and investment company in Mexico. Through a vertically integrated platform, the company specializes in the search, acquisition, development, operation, repositioning, marketing and sale of various institutional-quality real estate projects including industrial buildings, luxury hotels, residential communities, corporate offices and shopping centers located in the country's premier industrial markets, major cities and tourist destinations.

Thor Urbana has a portfolio of more than 2.7 million square meters in different strategic locations in Mexico and abroad, such as Saltillo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Playa del Carmen, Cancun, Merida, Metepec, Los Cabos, Tulum, San Luis Potosi, Tijuana, Riviera Nayarit, Belize, among others.

For more information please visit: www.thorurbana.com.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge.

For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.





