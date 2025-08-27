Nutanix Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $350 million of common stock to the company’s existing share repurchase program. Including approximately $111 million remaining under the prior authorization as of July 31, 2025, the total repurchase authorization stands at $461 million.

“We remain focused on investing in our business to support profitable growth and on delivering strong returns for shareholders. This increase to our share repurchase program is consistent with these objectives and a reflection of the confidence we have in our long-term market opportunity and financial outlook,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix.

Nutanix may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend upon prevailing stock prices, business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities and other factors. The authorization has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate Nutanix to repurchase any minimum number of shares. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of shares will be repurchased.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans for share repurchase, the Company’s focus on investing in its business to support profitable growth and delivering strong returns for shareholders, and the Company’s confidence in its long-term market opportunity and financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to make share repurchases; business and market conditions; the possibility that the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued; and other risks as detailed in Nutanix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 19, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this release. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

