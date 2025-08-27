Alliance Entertainment to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference Call on September 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor, logistics provider, and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 325,000 unique SKUs across physical media, video games, toys, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, September 10, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jeff Walker, Chief Financial Officer Amanda Gnecco, and Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. A presentation will accompany the call and can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13755575



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1732441&tp_key=251db0c644 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through November 10, 2025, using the following information:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13755575



About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com