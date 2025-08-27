Bespoke Extracts, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2025

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (“Bespoke” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: BSPK), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Michael Feinsod, Chairman and CEO of Bespoke, stated, "Second quarter revenue was $390,553, up 48.4% compared to $263,159 in the first quarter of 2025 and 40.4% compared to $278,163 in the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin of 50.6% increased 1,250 basis points compared to the prior year period. As we continue the Colorado expansion of The Joint Company, we produced and shipped a record number of pre-rolls during the quarter."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $390,553, an increase of 40.4% over the prior year.

Gross profit of $197,499 and gross margin of 50.6%, an increase of 1,250 basis points year-over-year.

GAAP net loss of $205,106, compared to $260,895 in the three months ending June 30, 2024

Net loss per share of $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03 in the three months ending June 30, 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $653,712, an increase of 21.4% over the prior year.

Gross profit of $308,278 and gross margin of 47.2%, an increase of 850 basis points year-over-year.

GAAP net loss of $465,627, compared to $575,013 in the six months ending June 30, 2024

Net loss per share of $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06 in the six months ending June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights:

Record production during the second quarter of over 177,000 pre-rolls.

Continued to achieve cost efficiencies in raw materials, packaging, and labor, increasing gross margins despite increased sampling costs for new product launches and customer acquisition.

Continued year-over-year growth of core Fresh Joints product line.

Doobskis and Dutch Blunts both achieved meaningful market penetration in the second quarter.

Strong growth in our third-party processing business, driven by new client contracts.



For the Three Months Ended 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 30-Jun-24 Revenue $ 390,553 $ 263,159 $ 278,163 Gross Profit 197,499 110,779 106,117 Gross Profit Margin 50.6 % 42.1 % 38.1 % Income (Loss) from Operations (161,958 ) (245,338 ) (250,895 ) Net Income (205,106 ) (260,521 ) (260,895 ) Shares Outstanding 11,153,220 11,153,220 10,168,220 Net Loss Per Share Out. $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Production Data Joints Produced 177,995 113,428 102,148





For the Six Months Ended 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-24 Revenue $ 653,712 $ 538,591 Gross Profit 308,278 208,698 Gross Profit Margin 47.2 % 38.7 % Income (Loss) from Operations (407,296 ) (553,046 ) Net Income (465,627 ) (575,013 ) Shares Outstanding 11,153,220 10,168,220 Net Loss Per Share Out. $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Production Data Joints Produced 291,423 187,477

Management Commentary

In the second quarter of 2025, our Colorado business, rebranded as The Joint Company, demonstrated robust brand growth and enhanced operational capabilities amid a challenging Colorado cannabis market. Our core Fresh Joints line continued its year-over-year expansion, while new product lines like Doobskis and Dutch Blunts achieved successful market penetration, contributing to a record production of over 177,000 pre-rolls. Bolstered by strong demand in our third-party processing business and ongoing improvements in manufacturing efficiencies—including cost reductions in raw materials, packaging, and labor—we delivered a 40.4% revenue increase to $390,553 and a gross margin expansion to 50.6%. These advancements underscore our ability to scale high-quality pre-roll production and innovate in consumer packaged goods, positioning us for sustained growth and market share gains in the adult-use sector.

Bespoke President Hunter Garth added, “Building on this momentum, the second quarter proved highly productive, marked by strong market share gains in the Colorado pre-roll segment. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our team's capabilities and strategic approach to thrive amid ongoing market challenges. Our ability to achieve record production and market share gains in a competitive and regulated market underscores the strength of The Joint Company brand and operational strategy.”

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook:

Revenue Growth: Based on preliminary third quarter 2025 sales data, we continue to experience sales growth in our new product lines compared the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company projects revenue between $425,000 and $450,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, a 53% to 62% increase over $277,471 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, driven by continued growth of FreshJoints, strong demand for Doobskis and Dutch Blunts, and expanded third-party processing services.

Operational Efficiencies: Continued improvements in manufacturing processes are expected to support higher production volumes and consistent product quality.

Gross Margin Improvement: Enhanced production efficiencies and cost management in raw materials, packaging, and labor are projected to drive improved gross margins during the third quarter when compared to the second quarter.

We continue to explore expansion opportunities for The Joint Company in other regulated cannabis markets, such as Massachusetts and New York, to leverage our production expertise. The Company continues to consider opportunities in other business lines.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 1,363 $ 60,305 Accounts receivable, net 101,007 57,276 Prepaid expense 10,645 15,150 Inventory, net 41,721 32,526 Total current assets 154,736 165,257 Furniture and equipment, net 27,104 31,342 License 10,000 10,000 Right of Use Asset 63,198 140,489 Deposits 12,000 12,000 Total assets $ 267,038 $ 359,088 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,344,241 $ 958,276 Note payable 15,000 20,000 Advances - related party 66,872 66,872 Operating lease liability 59,353 73,523 Total current liabilities 1,485,466 1,118,671 Long-Term liabilities Notes payable -- secured (Net of discount of $61,427 and $68,649, respectively) 298,573 241,351 Notes payable 169,000 169,000 Note payable - related party 849,500 849,500 Long-Term Operating Lease Liability 3,805 72,504 Total liabilities 2,806,344 2,451,026 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ Deficit Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,2024, respectively - - Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 1 share designated; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, stated value $24,000. - - Common stock, $0.001 par value: 3,000,000,000 authorized; 11,153,220 and 11,153,220 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 11,151 11,151 Common stock to issue 6,478 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 24,319,286 24,301,027 Accumulated deficit (26,869,743 ) (26,404,116 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (2,539,306 ) (2,091,938 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 267,038 $ 359,088

See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 390,553 $ 278,163 $ 653,712 $ 538,591 Cost of products sold 193,054 172,046 345,434 329,893 Gross Profit 197,499 106,117 308,278 208,698 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 337,625 325,885 650,778 673,744 Professional fees 21,832 30,475 64,796 88,000 Total operating expenses 359,457 356,360 715,574 761,744 Loss from operations (161,958 ) (250,243 ) (407,296 ) (553,046 ) Other income / (expenses) Interest expense (43,148 ) (10,652 ) (58,331 ) (21,967 ) Total other (expense) / income (43,148 ) (10,652 ) (58,331 ) (21,967 ) Loss before income tax (205,106 ) (260,895 ) (465,627 ) (575,013 ) Provision for income tax - - - - Net Loss $ (205,106 ) $ (260,895 ) $ (465,627 ) $ (575,013 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and Diluted 11,153,220 10,168,220 11,153,220 10,168,220 NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 )

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.:

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. is a Nevada corporation operating in the regulated cannabis markets in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bespoke Extracts Colorado, LLC, the Company operates a marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility in Aurora, Colorado, focusing on delivering high-quality products to licensed dispensaries under its rebranded portfolio, The Joint Company.

