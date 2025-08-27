NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2026

Revenue of $46.7 billion, up 6% from Q1 and up 56% from a year ago

Data Center revenue of $41.1 billion, up 5% from Q1 and up 56% from a year ago

Blackwell Data Center revenue grew 17% sequentially



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 27, 2025, of $46.7 billion, up 6% from the previous quarter and up 56% from a year ago. NVIDIA’s Blackwell Data Center revenue grew 17% sequentially.

There were no H20 sales to China-based customers in the second quarter. NVIDIA benefited from a $180 million release of previously reserved H20 inventory, from approximately $650 million in unrestricted H20 sales to a customer outside of China.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 72.4% and 72.7%, respectively. Excluding the $180 million release, non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter would have been 72.3%.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.08 and $1.05, respectively. Excluding the $180 million release and related tax impact, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter would have been $1.04.

“Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap — production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA NVLink rack-scale computing is revolutionary, arriving just in time as reasoning AI models drive orders-of-magnitude increases in training and inference performance. The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center.”

During the first half of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA returned $24.3 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had $14.7 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. On August 26, 2025, the Board of Directors approved an additional $60.0 billion to the Company’s share repurchase authorization, without expiration.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on September 11, 2025.

Q2 Fiscal 2026 Summary

GAAP

($ in millions, except earnings

per share) Q2 FY26 Q1 FY26 Q2 FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $46,743 $44,062 $30,040 6% 56% Gross margin 72.4% 60.5% 75.1% 11.9 pts (2.7) pts Operating expenses $5,413 $5,030 $3,932 8% 38% Operating income $28,440 $21,638 $18,642 31% 53% Net income $26,422 $18,775 $16,599 41% 59% Diluted earnings per share $1.08 $0.76 $0.67 42% 61%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings

per share) Q2 FY26 Q1 FY26 Q2 FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $46,743 $44,062 $30,040 6% 56% Gross margin 72.7% 61.0% 75.7% 11.7 pts (3.0) pts Gross margin excluding H20 related charges/releases, net 72.3% 71.3% 1.0 pt Operating expenses $3,795 $3,583 $2,792 6% 36% Operating income $30,165 $23,275 $19,937 30% 51% Net income $25,783 $19,894 $16,952 30% 52% Diluted earnings per share



$1.05 $0.81 $0.68 30% 54% Diluted earnings per share excluding H20 related charges/releases, net and related tax impact $1.04 $0.96 8%

Outlook

NVIDIA’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $54.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. The company has not assumed any H20 shipments to China in the outlook.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.3% and 73.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. The company continues to expect to exit the year with non-GAAP gross margins in the mid-70% range.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.9 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively. Full year fiscal 2026 operating expense growth is expected to be in the high-30% range.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $500 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its first quarter earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming and AI PC

Second-quarter Gaming revenue was $4.3 billion, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 49% from a year ago.

Launched the Blackwell-powered NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060, which quickly became NVIDIA’s fastest-ramping x60-class GPU ever.

Made industry-leading NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology available in over 175 games and apps, and coming to top games such as Borderlands 4, Resident Evil Requiem and Phantom Blade Zero.

Announced Blackwell coming to GeForce NOW™ with the new Install-to-Play feature, doubling the game library to over 4,500 titles.

Partnered with OpenAI on the launch of its newest open-weight models optimized for RTX GPUs for fast, local inference in popular tools like Ollama, llama.cpp and Microsoft AI Foundry Local.



Professional Visualization

Second-quarter revenue was $601 million, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 32% from a year ago.

Announced NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 SFF Edition and RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell GPUs.

Expanded partnership with Siemens to digitalize and enable the manufacturing factory of the future.

Announced new NVIDIA Omniverse™ libraries and software development kits to accelerate physical AI development.

Automotive and Robotics

Second-quarter Automotive revenue was $586 million, up 3% from the previous quarter and up 69% from a year ago.

Announced that the full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE™ AV software platform is now in full production to accelerate the large-scale deployment of safe, intelligent transportation.

Achieved second consecutive win in the End-to-End Driving at Scale category of the Autonomous Grand Challenge at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference.

Commenced initial shipments of the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ system-on-a-chip.

Announced the general availability of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor™ developer kit and production modules, powerful new AI supercomputers designed to power millions of robots across industries.

Released the NVIDIA Halos full-stack safety platform for robotic development.

Announced new NVIDIA Cosmos™ world foundation models that accelerate the development and deployment of robotics solutions.



CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, other, gains/losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities, net, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, H20 related charges/releases, net and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. The inclusion of H20 related charges/releases, net in the reconciliations to adjust the related GAAP financial measures was a result of the U.S. government informing NVIDIA in April 2025 that it requires a license for export to China of H20 product. The H20 product was designed primarily for the China market. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 46,743 $ 30,040 $ 90,805 $ 56,084 Cost of revenue 12,890 7,466 30,284 13,105 Gross profit 33,853 22,574 60,521 42,979 Operating expenses Research and development 4,291 3,090 8,280 5,810 Sales, general and administrative 1,122 842 2,163 1,618 Total operating expenses 5,413 3,932 10,443 7,428 Operating income 28,440 18,642 50,078 35,551 Interest income 592 444 1,108 803 Interest expense (62 ) (61 ) (124 ) (125 ) Other income (expense), net 2,236 189 2,055 264 Total other income (expense), net 2,766 572 3,039 942 Income before income tax 31,206 19,214 53,117 36,493 Income tax expense 4,784 2,615 7,920 5,013 Net income $ 26,422 $ 16,599 $ 45,197 $ 31,480 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.08 $ 0.68 $ 1.85 $ 1.28 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.67 $ 1.84 $ 1.27 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 24,366 24,578 24,404 24,599 Diluted 24,532 24,848 24,571 24,869





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) July 27, January 26, 2025 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 56,791 $ 43,210 Accounts receivable, net 27,808 23,065 Inventories 14,962 10,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,658 3,771 Total current assets 102,219 80,126 Property and equipment, net 9,141 6,283 Operating lease assets 2,084 1,793 Goodwill 5,755 5,188 Intangible assets, net 755 807 Deferred income tax assets 13,570 10,979 Other assets 7,216 6,425 Total assets $ 140,740 $ 111,601 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,064 $ 6,310 Accrued and other current liabilities 15,193 11,737 Total current liabilities 24,257 18,047 Long-term debt 8,466 8,463 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,831 1,519 Other long-term liabilities 6,055 4,245 Total liabilities 40,609 32,274 Shareholders' equity 100,131 79,327 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 140,740 $ 111,601





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 26,422 $ 16,599 $ 45,197 $ 31,480 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 1,624 1,154 3,099 2,164 Depreciation and amortization 668 433 1,280 843 Deferred income taxes 18 (1,699 ) (2,160 ) (3,276 ) Gains on non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net (2,247 ) (193 ) (2,073 ) (264 ) Other (100 ) (144 ) (196 ) (288 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,675 ) (1,767 ) (4,743 ) (4,133 ) Inventories (3,622 ) (803 ) (4,880 ) (1,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 387 714 946 (12 ) Accounts payable 1,314 823 2,255 801 Accrued and other current liabilities (4,053 ) (888 ) 3,075 3,314 Other long-term liabilities 629 260 979 584 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,365 14,489 42,779 29,833 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,130 4,094 6,252 8,098 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 20 15 487 164 Proceeds from sales of non-marketable equity securities 70 50 70 105 Purchases of marketable securities (7,812 ) (5,744 ) (14,358 ) (15,047 ) Purchase related to property and equipment and intangible assets (1,894 ) (977 ) (3,122 ) (1,346 ) Purchases of non-marketable equity securities (346 ) (344 ) (995 ) (534 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (294 ) (279 ) (677 ) (317 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,126 ) (3,185 ) (12,343 ) (8,877 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans - - 370 285 Payments related to repurchases of common stock (9,721 ) (7,158 ) (23,815 ) (14,898 ) Payments related to employee stock plan taxes (1,848 ) (1,637 ) (3,380 ) (3,389 ) Dividends paid (244 ) (246 ) (488 ) (344 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (21 ) (29 ) (73 ) (69 ) Repayment of debt - (1,250 ) - (1,250 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,834 ) (10,320 ) (27,386 ) (19,665 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (3,595 ) 984 3,050 1,291 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,234 7,587 8,589 7,280 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,639 $ 8,571 $ 11,639 $ 8,571 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 8,094 $ 7,208 $ 8,451 $ 7,449





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 27, April 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP cost of revenue $ 12,890 $ 17,394 $ 7,466 $ 30,284 $ 13,105 GAAP gross profit $ 33,853 $ 26,668 $ 22,574 $ 60,521 $ 42,979 GAAP gross margin 72.4% 60.5% 75.1% 66.6% 76.6% Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 49 123 118 170 238 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 58 64 40 123 75 Other - 3 (3 ) 4 (4 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 12,783 $ 17,204 $ 7,311 $ 29,987 $ 12,796 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,960 $ 26,858 $ 22,729 $ 60,818 $ 43,288 Non-GAAP gross margin 72.7% 61.0% 75.7% 67.0% 77.2% H20 related charges/(releases), net (180 ) 4,538 4,358 Non-GAAP gross profit, as adjusted to exclude H20 related charges/releases, net $ 33,780 $ 31,396 $ 65,176 Non-GAAP gross margin, as adjusted to exclude H20 related charges/releases, net 72.3% 71.3% 71.8% GAAP operating expenses $ 5,413 $ 5,030 $ 3,932 $ 10,443 $ 7,428 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (1,566 ) (1,410 ) (1,114 ) (2,976 ) (2,089 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (37 ) (37 ) (26 ) (74 ) (48 ) Other (15 ) - - (15 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,795 $ 3,583 $ 2,792 $ 7,378 $ 5,291 GAAP operating income $ 28,440 $ 21,638 $ 18,642 $ 50,078 $ 35,551 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 1,725 1,637 1,295 3,362 2,446 Non-GAAP operating income $ 30,165 $ 23,275 $ 19,937 $ 53,440 $ 37,997 GAAP total other income (expense), net $ 2,766 $ 272 $ 572 $ 3,039 $ 942 (Gains) losses from non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net (2,247 ) 175 (193 ) (2,073 ) (264 ) Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 2 2 Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net $ 520 $ 448 $ 380 $ 968 $ 680 GAAP net income $ 26,422 $ 18,775 $ 16,599 $ 45,197 $ 31,480 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (521 ) 1,813 1,103 1,291 2,184 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (166 ) (694 ) (750 ) (859 ) (1,475 ) Tax expense from OBBBA* 48 - - 48 - Non-GAAP net income $ 25,783 $ 19,894 $ 16,952 $ 45,677 $ 32,189 Total pre-tax impact of H20 related charges/(releases), net (180 ) 4,538 4,358 Income tax impact of H20 related charges/releases, net (8 ) (797 ) (805 ) Non-GAAP net income, as adjusted to exclude H20 related charges/releases, net $ 25,595 $ 23,635 $ 49,230 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 1.08 $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 1.84 $ 1.27 Non-GAAP $ 1.05 $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.86 $ 1.29 Non-GAAP, as adjusted to exclude H20 related charges/releases, net $ 1.04 $ 0.96 $ 2.00 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 24,532 24,611 24,848 24,571 24,869 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,365 $ 27,414 $ 14,489 $ 42,779 $ 29,833 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (1,894 ) (1,227 ) (977 ) (3,122 ) (1,346 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (21 ) (52 ) (29 ) (73 ) (69 ) Free cash flow $ 13,450 $ 26,135 $ 13,483 $ 39,584 $ 28,418 *Tax expense included represents impact from OBBBA (One Big Beautiful Bill Act) (A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 27, April 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 49 $ 123 $ 118 $ 170 $ 238 Research and development $ 29 $ 28 $ 17 $ 57 $ 30 Sales, general and administrative $ 8 $ 9 $ 9 $ 17 $ 18 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 27, April 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2025 2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenue $ 58 $ 64 $ 40 $ 123 $ 75 Research and development $ 1,191 $ 1,063 $ 832 $ 2,254 $ 1,559 Sales, general and administrative $ 375 $ 347 $ 282 $ 722 $ 530 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q3 FY2026 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 73.3% Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin 73.5% GAAP operating expenses $ 5,900 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (1,700 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,200

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

