Quorum Announces Q2 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: QIS) (“Quorum”), a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, released its results today for the second quarter of 2025, ended June 30, 2025. Financial references are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted onto SEDAR related to non-IFRS measures and risk factors.

“I am delighted to announce that the Adjusted EBITDA1 improvement plan implemented in late Q1 2025 has resulted in Adjusted EBITDA increasing from $1.5 million in Q1 2025 to $1.8 million in Q2 2025,” stated Maury Marks, President and CEO. “During Q2 2025, Quorum also delivered 3% organic growth in recurring revenue. We are also pleased to announce that during Q2 2025 we paid off our Cash Flow Loan component of the BDC Capital Loan Facility by paying down the final $0.8 million on that Loan.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to our employees, whose efforts were crucial in delivering our Q2 2025 plan and solid quarterly results," said Mr. Marks. "Their efforts and our integrated suite of 13 essential software solutions and services are fundamental to our profitable growth strategy, as it facilitates product cross-selling and plays a critical role in driving the success of our dealerships, thereby increasing value for both Quorum and its customers.”

Consolidated Results for Q2 2025

Q2 2025 %Change Q2 2024 YTD 2025 %Change YTD 2024 Total Revenue $10,279,565 3% $9,950,948 $20,434,333 2% $20,013,739 SaaS Revenue $7,285,284 1% $7,235,908 $14,517,674 1% $14,432,144 BDC Revenue $2,726,479 11% $2,453,293 $5,337,136 7% $4,966,863 Recurring Revenue $10,011,763 3% $9,689,201 $19,854,810 2% $19,399,007 Gross Margin $5,036,271 2% $4,927,762 $9,861,577 (2%) $10,013,243 Gross Margin % 49% 50% 48% 50% Net Income per Share $0.005 $0.005 $0.006 $0.021 Net Income2 $395,377 2% $388,966 $477,910 (70%) $1,512,887 Adjusted EBITDA $1,812,331 (7%) $1,951,742 $3,334,966 (19%) $4,093,437 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18% 20% 15% 20% Cash EBITDA3 $1,369,014 3% $1,331,085 $2,389,642 (11%) $2,681,251 Cash EBITDA Margin 13% 13% 12% 13%

1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) – Net income (loss) before interest and financing costs, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, impairment, gain on lease termination, one-time acquisition-related expenses and restructuring fees.

2 Net income for both Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 includes a gain on lease termination of $0.3M due to the cancellation of leased office space.

3 Cash EBITDA (non-GAAP) – Adjusted EBITDA less stock-based compensation, one-time acquisition-related expenses, repayment of lease liability, purchase of property and equipment and software development costs.

Second Quarter Results

Total revenue increased by 3% to $10.3 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

SaaS revenue increased by 1% to $7.3 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

BDC revenue increased by 11% to $2.7 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

Gross margin increased by 2% to $5.0 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million in Q2 2025, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to Q2 2024.

Cash EBITDA increased by 3% to $1.4 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

Quorum Q2 2025 Results Conference Call Details and Investor Presentation

Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marilyn Bown, Chief Financial Officer will present the Q2 2025 Results at a conference call with concurrent audio webcast, scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, August 28th, 2025 Time: 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) Conference: Quorum Q2 2025 Results Conference Call (Dial-In Information) 1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form. 2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Webcast Link: Quorum Q2 2025 Results Conference Call (Webcast)

An updated Investor Presentation, replay of the results conference call, and transcripts of the conference call, will also be available at www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, including:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) , which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue. VINN Automotive , a premier automotive marketplace that streamlines the vehicle research and purchase process for vehicle shoppers while helping retailers sell more efficiently.





