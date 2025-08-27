Summary: ForumPay received a 2025 Global Recognition Award for its reliable digital currency transaction solution, which supports fast, secure crypto payments for businesses. This acknowledgment highlights ForumPay’s market-wide solutions, advanced risk controls, and effectiveness in integrating cryptocurrency payments into commercial sectors worldwide.





Photo Courtesy of ForumPay

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForumPay, a leading technology provider specializing in digital currency transaction infrastructure, has received a 2025 Global Recognition Award for its significant advancement in cryptocurrency payment processing solutions. The prestigious accolade, announced by Global Recognition Awards, recognizes ForumPay's instrumental role in modernizing digital transaction reliability and accessibility for businesses worldwide—particularly enabling merchants to accept crypto payments —amid an increasingly sophisticated digital asset economy. This recognition validates the company's commitment to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and emerging blockchain-based payment technologies through innovative engineering and user-focused design principles.

Organizations across multiple industries continue to adapt to the growing digital payments industry, where ForumPay's comprehensive integration strategies and strong performance indicators have created new standards for technological innovation and market penetration. Built upon strong engineering capabilities and a deep understanding of mainstream market requirements, ForumPay's sophisticated technology infrastructure facilitates secure, efficient payment processing while maintaining operational simplicity that supports immediate enterprise adoption. The company's solutions have successfully helped organizations across diverse sectors, including real estate, retail, luxury goods, hospitality, gaming, and trading, to harness the benefits of digital currency transactions without compromising security or operational efficiency.

Advanced Infrastructure Delivers Exceptional Reliability Standards

ForumPay's award-winning crypto payment gateway and digital currency payment gateway demonstrate engineering excellence through its ability to consistently deliver over 99.99 percent transaction confirmation rates, creating new industry standards for operational reliability and performance consistency. According to Global Recognition Awards, ForumPay's innovative hybrid system combines cutting-edge blockchain interfacing technologies with proven traditional payment methodologies, enabling quick transaction validation and settlement processes that meet enterprise-grade requirements. The solution’s sophisticated architecture incorporates advanced risk management protocols and real-time monitoring capabilities that ensure continuous operational performance while maintaining the highest security standards demanded by mission-critical business applications.

The comprehensive system enables instantaneous currency conversions and next-day settlements, effectively eliminating traditional barriers associated with price volatility and liquidity concerns that have historically prevented widespread adoption of digital asset payments. ForumPay's wallet-agnostic compatibility and seamless integration capabilities mean enterprises across various industries can efficiently serve the expanding global market of more than 659 million cryptocurrency users projected for 2025 without requiring extensive technical infrastructure modifications. These innovations have created new revenue opportunities for businesses, supporting robust security protocols and sophisticated risk management features that ensure merchants can confidently process digital currency transactions while maintaining predictable cash flow patterns.

User-Centric Design Philosophy Drives Market Adoption

ForumPay's strategic focus on simplifying digital transaction onboarding processes has resulted in consistently high satisfaction levels among merchants and consumers, reflecting the company's comprehensive understanding of real-world operational requirements and user experience priorities. The intuitive merchant dashboard features streamlined control interfaces and comprehensive analytics capabilities that enable businesses of varying sizes and technical expertise to manage digital currency acceptance with minimal implementation friction or operational complexity. Advanced supplementary features, including recurring digital payment processing, sophisticated subscription billing systems, and seamless in-app transaction capabilities, have significantly expanded opportunities for innovative business models while enhancing customer engagement across multiple touchpoints.

Transparency and educational support have formed the cornerstone of ForumPay's market adoption strategy, where strategic partnerships and comprehensive communication approaches have successfully accelerated digital payment acceptance within traditionally risk-averse business environments and regulatory frameworks. This methodical approach has enabled organizations to integrate advanced digital payment solutions without operational trouble while aligning with industry forecasts indicating that more than 28 percent of U.S. adults are projected to hold digital assets in 2025. The company's commitment to education and partnership development has created sustainable competitive advantages beyond pure technical capabilities, positioning ForumPay as a trusted advisor and technology partner for organizations seeking to modernize their payment infrastructure while maintaining operational stability.

Market Recognition Validates Innovation Leadership

"ForumPay's commitment to reliability and user-centric deployment distinguished them significantly in this year's comprehensive award evaluation process," stated Alex Sterling, spokesperson at Global Recognition Awards. "Their achievement across multiple technological advancement categories demonstrates their remarkable ability to shape the strategic path for wider digital currency acceptance in mainstream industries." The recognition acknowledges ForumPay's measurable impact in converting cryptocurrency payments from specialized niche applications toward practical, mainstream business solutions that deliver tangible value across diverse commercial sectors.

Evaluators from Global Recognition Awards emphasized the substantial real-world impact of ForumPay's methodological approaches, specifically noting how their comprehensive solutions advance the broader conversation around crypto asset adoption from theoretical possibility toward practical implementation in authentic business environments. With clearly demonstrated outcomes in risk mitigation strategies, cash flow stabilization mechanisms, and successful cross-industry expansion initiatives, ForumPay has positioned itself as a primary catalyst for the next evolutionary phase of digital asset payment processing and mainstream commercial adoption. "ForumPay's technological advancements effectively demonstrate how robust infrastructure development, practical user-focused design principles, and continued educational initiatives can facilitate authentic change in digital commerce landscapes," concluded Sterling.

About Global Recognition Awards

Global Recognition Awards is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Alex Sterling

Name of Company: Global Recognition Awards

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/

Email Address: alex@globalrecognitionawards.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38467d25-40fb-4cfc-8207-d5ba835c17e0