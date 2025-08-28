Wowza to Reveal Next-Gen Video Streaming Innovations at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a leader in video streaming infrastructure for mission-critical applications, announced today that it will demonstrate new capabilities at IBC 2025 in Hall 5, stand 5.F81, showing how video delivery can be more flexible, accessible, and efficient.

On-Show Floor Highlights:

API & Extensibility Enhancements: New API and extensibility modules make it easier to deliver advanced features directly on-device. For example, live captioning and translations can now be generated instantly without relying on cloud services, improving speed, efficiency, and cost control.

Speaking Session – Content Everywhere Stage, 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2025

Wowza CEO Krish Kumar will join Telstra Broadcast Services’ CEO Karen Clark and Tiledmedia’s CTO and co-founder Ray van Brandenburg for a panel titled “New Frontiers in Live Video: New Experiences for New Audiences.” The session will explore how streaming technologies are reshaping viewer engagement and redefining video experiences, and will take place in Hall 4 on the Content Everywhere Stage at 2:00 PM on September 15, 2025.

IBC Innovation Award Shortlist

Wowza has been shortlisted for the IBC Innovation Award 2025 in the Social Impact category for its role powering Jotto, a civic feedback platform that transforms live video, audio, and text contributions into real-time, actionable insights.

“Video now represents over 80% of global internet traffic, yet the systems behind it remain largely static,” said Krish Kumar, CEO of Wowza. “At IBC, we’re showing how streaming infrastructure can evolve by becoming more intuitive, impactful, and cost-effective for the audiences and industries that rely on it.”

For more information about Wowza’s presence at IBC 2025, visit wowza.com/ibc2025 . To set up a meeting with the team during the show, click here .

About Wowza

Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps teams build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

clare@prcoms.com

+17033003054