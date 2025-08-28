Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from August 25 to August 26, 2025

 | Source: Elis Elis

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from August 25 to August 26, 2025

Saint-Cloud, August 28, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from August 25 to August 26, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49208/25/2025FR001243512117,50025.1511XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49208/25/2025FR001243512120,43024.8829DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49208/26/2025FR001243512155,96723.4424XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49208/26/2025FR001243512124,50023.3788DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49208/26/2025FR00124351215,00023.1154TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49208/26/2025FR00124351216,30823.1740AQE
 Total129,70523.8622 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from August 25 to August 26, 2025

Recommended Reading