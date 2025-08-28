Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from August 25 to August 26, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from August 25 to August 26, 2025

Saint-Cloud, August 28, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from August 25 to August 26, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/25/2025 FR0012435121 17,500 25.1511 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/25/2025 FR0012435121 20,430 24.8829 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/26/2025 FR0012435121 55,967 23.4424 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/26/2025 FR0012435121 24,500 23.3788 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/26/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 23.1154 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/26/2025 FR0012435121 6,308 23.1740 AQE Total 129,705 23.8622



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

