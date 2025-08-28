Sound Group Inc. Announces Special Cash Dividend

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, today announced that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved a special cash dividend of US$0.005 per ordinary share, or US$1.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Time).

The total amount of cash to be distributed for the dividend will amount to approximately US$4 million, with payments expected to be made on or around September 30, 2025 for holders of ADSs and holders of ordinary shares. Holders of the Company's ADSs will receive the cash dividends through Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, subject to the terms and conditions of the deposit agreement.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of SOGP, commented, "We are pleased to declare this dividend, underscoring our solid financial performance and steadfast commitment to rewarding our shareholders. It reaffirms the resilience of our business model and highlights our focus on driving operational excellence, while also pursuing growth opportunities amid a dynamic macro environment and industry landscape. Supported by our market presence, execution capabilities, and AI-driven innovation, we remain confident in the Company’s long-term prospects and our ability to create enduring value for all stakeholders."

