MADE in NJ Manufacturing Day 2025 Finalists Announced: Top Industry Leaders Recognized Ahead of State’s Largest Annual Manufacturing Event

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is proud to announce the finalists for the 2025 ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Awards. These honors recognize the outstanding contributions of manufacturers and individuals who are driving growth, innovation, and leadership across the state’s manufacturing sector.

Finalists represent a wide range of industries and business sizes, all committed to excellence in operations, workforce development, product innovation, and community impact. Winners will be announced live during the ‘MADE’ in NJ Manufacturing Day celebration on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Event Center at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey, the state’s largest and most influential manufacturing networking event.

Manufacturer of the Year – Large

Manufacturer of the Year – Medium

Manufacturer of the Year – Small

Life Science Leader Award

Innovator of the Year

Rising Stars

‘MADE’ in NJ Manufacturing Day brings together hundreds of manufacturers, industry stakeholders, government leaders, educators, and students for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and recognition. The event includes an awards ceremony, product displays, robotics demonstrations, breakout sessions, and—for the first time—moderated addresses from both 2025 gubernatorial candidates.

To learn more and register for the event, visit NJMEP.org/MFGDay or contact events@njmep.org.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

Contact:

Michael Womack | Director, Marketing & Communications

mwomack@njmep.org

Tel. 973-747-5491

NJMEP.org