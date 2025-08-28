Trident's DRC Pass Digital Identity System Recognized at Africa Singapore Business Forum as Model for International Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, was prominently featured during the Africa Singapore Business Forum 2025, with Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, highlighting the company's groundbreaking DRC Pass digital identity system as a prime example of successful Singapore-Africa collaboration.

During her keynote address, Minister Fu specifically recognized Trident's partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo to implement a nationwide digital identification system that will enhance financial inclusion and improve public service delivery for over 110 million DRC citizens.

"In the digital space, Singapore-based tech firm Trident is partnering with the Democratic Republic of Congo to implement a nationwide digital identification system known as DRC Pass," Minister Fu stated. "The platform will enhance financial inclusion and improve public service delivery for over 110 million DRC citizens. It is a good example of how Singapore companies work with African partners to bridge the digital divide and promote financial inclusion."

The recognition comes two months after Trident signed the definitive public-private partnership agreement with the DRC Government in June 2025, officially launching the Republic's national digital identification system and establishing Trident as the exclusive provider of electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) services.

The DRC Pass system represents Africa's most ambitious Web 3.0 digital identity deployment, focusing on four core applications: biometric-blockchain SIM card registration to eliminate fraud, seamless single-sign-on access to government and business portals, one-click digital payments enablement for instant credit access, and centralized digital citizen identity credentials that complement physical IDs.

"We are proud of our partnership with the DRC government and appreciate Minister Fu’s recognition," said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident. "As we roll out the program nationwide, we trust that this significant work between Singapore and Africa will open even more doors between the nations."

The system leverages Trident's flagship Tridentity blockchain-based identity platform, allowing citizens to download the mobile application and enroll their DRC Pass for secure access to authorized applications and websites through advanced single-sign-on technology.

Minister Fu's recognition underscores the strategic importance of Singapore-Africa partnerships in driving continental digital transformation. She encouraged businesses to "be agile, bold, and ready to step into new markets and help shape Africa's growth story, while expanding Singapore's global footprint."

According to GSMA Intelligence, the DRC's more than 80 million mobile subscribers and expanding banked population will directly benefit from the secure e-KYC services, positioning the country as a leader in digital financial inclusion across Africa.

The phased deployment of DRC Pass is already underway, accompanied by a comprehensive public education campaign to ensure widespread adoption across the nation's diverse population centers.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

